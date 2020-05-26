Chris Newell and Nate Savino are years away from being able to legally buy beer. When they do reach legal drinking age, they’re likely to have UVa fans lining up to buy them a pint.
Despite having baby faces and birthdays this century, Newell and Savino are two of the top college baseball prospects in the country. Both left-handers showed promise as freshmen before COVID-19 ended the season before the Cavaliers embarked on the bulk of ACC play.
“It almost felt like a high-school season, honestly,” Newell said. “We played almost 20 games, and that’s basically what you’re going to get in a high school season.”
Savino, who graduated high school early to join the Cavaliers this spring, only tossed 10 2/3 innings as he worked his pitch count up. He faced just 49 batters in his first year as a Cavalier.
“It felt like I was barely there,” Savino said. “I mean, I kinda was barely there.”
It wasn’t a long season, but both players made noticeable impacts for Virginia.
Arguably, Savino’s best start came in a four-inning outing against N.C. State. He allowed just one run against the ranked Wolfpack, and the Cavaliers won the series in part due to the freshman’s performance in the rubber match of the series.
The pitcher looks young, and UVa head coach Brian O’Connor was quick to point out that Savino should’ve been a high school senior in 2020, but when the lefty fires a fastball 93 miles per hour on the outside corner, it’s clear to everyone in attendance that Savino belongs in college.
Some batters likely wished the hard-throwing freshman turned professional after high school instead of joining UVa.
Newell, a centerfielder, started the season ninth in the batting order. He also struck out more times (21) than any player on the roster. Despite plenty of early strikeouts, Newell caught fire during UVa’s 18-game season, leading the team with a .407 batting average. He was one of four Cavaliers to blast four home runs and the only player to reach 20 RBI on the season.
Showcasing speed on the bases, Newell led the team with eight steals. He’s yet to be caught stealing a base in his young collegiate career.
As the season progressed and the athletic freshman gained confidence, Newell rose up the batting order. He hit fifth in the team’s final game of the season, going 3-for-4 in UVa’s 4-3 victory over UMass Lowell.
Newell and Savino weren’t the only underclassmen to make major impacts for the Cavaliers in 2020. Freshmen Max Cotier tallied a team-high four triples in 74 at-bats. He drove in 15 runs and ended the season with a .338 batting average. When you add in sophomores Zack Gelof and Nic Kent, the four UVa players with the best batting averages in 2020 were all underclassmen.
There’s a youth movement in Charlottesville, and it bodes well for the team’s future.
O’Connor likes that despite a shortened season, the freshmen were able to play 18 games and go through the full fall and early spring training programs.
“They’re different men now than they were 12 months ago,” O’Connor said.
For Newell and Savino, the volume of work was the biggest adjustment to the college game.
“In high school, you’re obviously training throughout the year, but you’re playing for 20, 30 some games depending on what school you go to,” Newell said. “Every day was just a grind, so I had to get used to that and competing for a spot. You have to bust your tail every day, so you can’t really take a day off.”
While Savino only took the field in games a few times as a freshman, his work outside of the spotlight increased while in Charlottesville.
“I’ve never thrown this much in my life really,” Savino said. “Now I know what it’s like, so I can prepare myself better and just be ready for next season.”
Both Newell and Savino credited academic advisors for helping them with academic load at UVa. They took advantage of academic coordinators and mentors as freshmen, which they say made the adjustment in the classroom smooth from high school to college.
UVa’s freshmen didn’t play a full first season wearing orange and blue, but the future stars of the program gained valuable experience and showcased their potential.
When the Cavaliers retake the field in 2021, Newell, Savino and the rest of the underclassmen know what it takes to succeed at the collegiate level.
“I’m thankful that we did have the opportunity we had, and now they know what the expectation is,” O’Connor said. “Now they know what goes into it, and they’ll be more mature and ready to press forward into next year.”
