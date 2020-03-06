As concerns about the coronavirus continue to grow through the United States, Saturday's Virginia-Louisville men's basketball game at John Paul Jones Arena will be played as scheduled, the school announced in a statement on Friday evening.
"The University of Virginia is closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19 [coronavirus] and our top priority is the health and safety of our students, staff and fans," the statement read. "The Virginia-Louisville men’s basketball game will be played as scheduled on Saturday at 4 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena."
The school also said in the statement that "extra precautionary sanitary measures have been put in place at JPJ" for Saturday's regular-season finale between the Cavaliers and Cardinals and urged fans not feeling well to stay at home.
"If you’re feeling ill, we encourage you to stay home and use your best judgement," the statement read.
To date, no UVa sporting events have been altered or postponed due to coronavirus concerns.
Virginia governor Ralph Northam said Wednesday that there have been no positive test for coronavirus in the commonwealth.
"We've been preparing for #COVID19 since January, and we're executing our public health plans," Northam wrote in a tweet on Wednesday. "At this time, the risk of coronavirus in our commonwealth is low, but it's important that all Virginians do their part to keep themselves and our communities safe."
