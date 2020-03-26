Gatorade announced Thursday that Reece Beekman, a Virginia commit, is the 2019-20 Gatorade Louisiana Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
With the honor, Beekman becomes a finalist for the Gatorade National Boys Player of the Year Award.
Playing for Scotlandville Magnet High School in Baton Rouge, Beekman recently won a state championship for the fourth time in his career. At the time of his selection, Beekman averaged 19.7 points, 9.9 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 2.7 blocks per game. The 6-foot-3 point guard was a triple-double machine this season.
Beekman earned the selection for his play as well as his academic achievement and personal character, according to Gatorade’s press release. Beekman volunteers in his community and maintained a 4.11 GPA in the classroom.
Previous Louisiana Gatorade Players of the Year include players such as Chris Duhon, Glenn Davis and Greg Monroe. Ja’Vonte Smart, who currently plays at LSU, played for the same high school as Beekman and won the award from 2015-18. A player from Scotlandville Magnet High School has won the award in four of the past five seasons.
Beekman joins Jabri Abdur-Rahim and Carson McCorkle as members of the 2020 UVa men’s basketball recruiting class. The trio ranks as the 12th best recruiting class in the nation, per 247 sports. Beekman is rated as a four-star prospect.
The announcement for the Gatorade National Player of the Year is temporarily postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Beekman will be a finalist when the award is announced. Beekman also has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization as part of Gatorade’s “Play it Forward” campaign.
If he submits an essay, he becomes eligible to become one of 12 players who can award $10,000 grants to their respective youth organizations of choice.
