As the Virginia men’s basketball team bussed back to Charlottesville from Greensboro after the ACC Tournament was canceled, the team held onto slim hope that the NCAA Tournament would go on. Later that afternoon, the Big Dance was canceled.
It hit the Cavaliers that their seasons were over.
For seniors Mamadi Diakite and Braxton Key, their collegiate playing careers ended. Three senior managers also saw their college careers end. Grant Kersey, David Gent and Cameron Lange were all honored at UVa’s Senior Day, but they were looking forward to working postseason games.
Unfortunately, the trip to Greensboro signaled the ends of their careers.
“It didn’t hit me until we drove back from Greensboro and we were unpacking all the gear for the final time and usually that’s the worst part of the trip because you’re really tired,” said Gent, who was a manager for four years. “You really don’t want to do it, but that time I was like, ‘Man, I don’t want this moment to end.’”
Kersey and Gent were both with the team for four seasons, while Lange joined the team this year after trying out to join the team as a manager and green team player in previous seasons but not being selected. For Lange, his thoughts immediately went to his fellow managers as well as Diakite and Key.
“Having only been with the team for the one year, I really felt for the guys who had been there four years, or in the case of some of our seniors five years,” Lange said. “I really felt for them more than I felt for myself.”
Still, the opportunity was a long time coming for Lange. After years of trying to make the team and help the program, the former UVa club basketball president planned on focusing on other things for his senior year.
Instead, he received a call saying the team could use more help. Lange took advantage of the opportunity and joined the program. He enjoyed his season with the team, but was looking forward to the chance to view the NCAA Tournament up close.
“Obviously this is the first time I would have watched it from this side of things, being involved with the team, but just kind of that environment of March Madness is my favorite thing in all of sports and it’s just kind of weird to have that gaping hole in the sports and entertainment world right now,” Lange said.
While the opportunity to work the NCAA Tournament this season was lost, the senior managers leave UVa with an abundance of memories. For Kersey, some of those memories include taking the floor at the end of blowout victories.
“Last season, Coach Bennett talked to me the night before the first game after practice, and I was kind of like, ‘Why do you need to talk to me now, coach? We’ve got a season opener tomorrow, like we can talk the day after on an off day,’ so I had no idea what was going on,” Kersey said. “He was just like, ‘We want to reward your hard work and dress you up for home games, and if the score allows it, we’ll try to get you in.”
Bennett made good on his promise, giving Kersey playing time in a few games across the final two years of his managerial career.
Kersey played 19 minutes in his Virginia career, scoring 15 points. He went 4-for-4 from the field and 2-for-2 on 3-pointers. He also made all five of his free throws. He took the floor in 11 games and never missed a shot.
The perfect shooting started last season, when Kersey went 3-for-3 from the field and 5-for-5 from the free-throw line. Kersey only played once this season, scoring two points on one shot attempt in two minutes played. He was aware of his perfect shooting, but didn’t let that stop him from putting a shot up.
“At Coach Bennett’s camp and stuff that’s like all the kids would say,” Kersey laughed. “Like, ‘Oh you’re 100%’ so it was in the back of my mind, but it wouldn’t have held me back from shooting.”
Gent, on the other hand, never played in a game, but seeing fellow managers take the floor in games leaves a lasting memory.
Earlier this season, Kersey and junior Matt Palumbo both took the floor in a blowout win over JMU. Palumbo’s appearance came as a surprise, as he wasn’t originally slated to play, but Bennett put Palumbo in the scorer’s book and told him during the game to go change into basketball and get ready to take the floor.
As this was happening, Lange was working on handling catering needs as part of his managerial duties.
“I was in charge of doing all the food this year for the team, so I had to pick up Chipotle and as I was bringing it in, I was in the hallway in the back so I couldn’t see what was going on, and then I hear ‘Grant Kersey,’ I’m like that makes sense ‘and Matt Palumbo check in,’” Gent said “I was like, am I having a stroke? What’s going on? And so I go in the hallway and sure enough I see Matt Palumbo wearing the No. 1 jersey.”
For a group that normally works tirelessly on tasks that go unseen by the general public, it’s a blast when one of their own gets rewarded in a public setting.
Taking the floor in games provided Kersey with a thrill, but that isn’t what he’ll take away most as he prepares to leave the program and graduate from UVa.
“Playing was the icing on the cake, honestly,” Kersey said. “Being able to be around the players and the coaches and a program that Coach Bennett built and is currently still building, that’s bigger than the game of basketball. How he goes day-to-day through practice, through life off the court and how he preaches the five pillars, it just made me a better man.”
