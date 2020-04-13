Rice transfer Trey Murphy plans to join the Virginia men’s basketball program, the rising junior announced on social media Monday.
Barring an NCAA waiver, transfer rules dictate that Murphy sit out the 2020-21 season before having two years of eligibility remaining for the Cavaliers.
Murphy, a 6-foot-8 small forward led the Owls in scoring this season, averaging 13.7 points per game. He made 75 shots from the 3-point line this season and shot 36.8% from beyond the arc. Through two seasons, Murphy is a 39% 3-point shooter.
He also led Rice in dunks this season with 21, according to the team’s website.
With Marquette transfer Sam Hauser having one year of eligibility for the 2020-21 season, Murphy figures to serve as one of Hauser’s replacements at the small forward position once the former Big East star graduates. Like Hauser, Murphy can practice with the Wahoos during the 2020-21 season, but he can’t take the floor in games.
Murphy joins Hauser and Braxton Key as notable wing players to join the Cavaliers via transfer in recent years.
In addition to his offensive ability, Murphy’s length makes him a respectable defender. He led the Owls in blocks with 16 this season, and he also blocked 16 shots in his first season with Rice.
Murphy listed Houston, Pittsburgh, Villanova and Virginia as his final four transfer destinations before ultimately choosing Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers.
