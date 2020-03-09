After reentering the AP top 25 poll a week ago, the Virginia men’s basketball team climbed to No. 17 in this week’s poll, which was released Monday. It’s the Cavaliers’ best ranking in the poll in 2020, and the team’s best ranking since coming in at No. 16 on Dec. 23.
Through the regular season, Virginia appeared in the AP poll in 12 of its 18 weeks. In the six weeks the Cavaliers were unranked, they still received at least one vote from a pollster.
UVa (23-7, 15-5 ACC) soars up the poll having won eight games in a row, including a Saturday victory over Louisville. The Cavaliers have won 11 of their past 12 games with wins over the other three ranked ACC squads during that stretch. They take the No. 2 seed into this week’s ACC Tournament, and they earned a double bye for the event.
Fellow ACC members Duke, Florida State and Louisville joined UVa in the rankings, with the Cardinals ranking 15th, the Blue Devils ranking 10th and the Seminoles ranking fourth. Florida State enters the ACC Tournament as the top seed.
The Cavaliers are 3-2 this season against the other four ranked ACC teams. They beat Louisville and Duke in two of their last three games and beat the Seminoles earlier this season. They lost to Florida State in their first meeting and also fell to Louisville in the first meeting between the two schools.
Tony Bennett’s team opens ACC Tournament play Thursday against the winner of Wednesday night’s game between Notre Dame and Boston College.
