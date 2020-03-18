The Virginia men’s basketball team was ranked No. 16 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll of the 2019-20 season, which was released Wednesday.
The Cavaliers (23-7, 15-5 ACC) started the season ranked 11th in the AP preseason poll. They climbed as high as No. 5 in the poll before a losing streak took the Cavaliers out of the top 25 altogether. A strong finish to the season helped UVa earn a spot back in the poll three weeks ago.
Eight consecutive wins to end the season helped UVa finish 16th in the final poll of the season. The Cavaliers picked up wins over both Duke and Louisville in the final three games of the season to help boost them into the poll.
Florida State, Duke and Louisville were the three other ACC teams to crack the final top 25. FSU finished the season at No. 4, while Duke and Louisville came in at No. 11 and No. 14, respectively. UVa went a combined 3-2 on the season against the ACC’s other ranked squads.
Kansas, a Big 12 team, finished the season ranked No. 1 overall.
Under head coach Tony Bennett, the Cavaliers have made a habit of finishing in the top 25. This marks the seventh consecutive season Virginia has finished in the top 25 of the final AP poll of the season.
UVa finished second in the final AP poll last season and No. 1 the year before that. In 2016-17, UVa ended the season at No. 24. In 2015-16, Virginia ended the season ranked fourth. UVa finished sixth in 2014-15 and third in 2013-14.
The final AP poll of each season comes out before the NCAA Tournament, and there is not a final version after the Big Dance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.