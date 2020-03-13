With a talented roster returning from a team that won 23 regular season games this season, UVa enters the 2020-21 with major expectations.
In fact, Bovada listed the Cavaliers as the 2020-21 national title favorite in terms of betting odds as of Wednesday morning.
Virginia returns All-ACC point guard Kihei Clark next season and brings back 7-footer Jay Huff. The big man can shoot and score in the post, while also defending at an elite level. He finished the season playing some of his best basketball of the season, scoring in double figures in three consecutive games and blocking 10 shots in the penultimate home game.
In addition to those two centerpieces, Virginia brings Marquette transfer Sam Hauser into the fold. The small forward gives the Cavaliers an elite wing player. He averaged 14.9 points and 7.2 rebounds in his final season at Marquette.
Tony Bennett’s squad also returns sharpshooter Tomas Woldetensae as well as a few talented youngsters like Casey Morsell and Francisco Caffaro. Kadin Shedrick, a highly touted forward, can take the floor as a redshirt freshman.
Add in the three four-star recruits committed to the Wahoos, and a national title betting favorite is born.
