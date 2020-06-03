The Virginia men’s basketball team will be part of the first Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout this fall.
The Cavaliers will face Temple on Nov. 13 as part of the one-day event featuring three consecutive games at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center.
UVa agreed last summer to play against Tennessee, according to public records obtained by The Daily Progress, but at some point the opponent was switched to Temple. UVa will be paid $140,000 for participating in the event.
“We are excited to play Temple in the Hall of Fame Shootout,” Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said in a statement. “It’s always rewarding to play against a quality nonconference opponent early in the season.”
In the 2019-20 season, Temple went 14-17 and finished 6-12 in the American Athletic Conference. The Owls dropped their last five games of the season in their first year under head coach Aaron McKie.
Virginia went 23-7 and 15-5 in the ACC in 2019-20. The Cavaliers won eight games in a row prior to the season’s cancellation due to COVID-19.
“We look forward to taking part in the Hall of Fame Shootout this year and playing a high-level opponent in Virginia,” McKie said in a statement. “Being part of this college basketball tripleheader in Charlotte is one of the highlights of our nonconference season.”
The other games in the Friday event include a matchup between Virginia Tech and Davidson as well as a game between East Carolina and Liberty. The game times as well as ticket and television information have yet to be announced.
The matchup in Charlotte will likely be UVa’s second game of the season. The Cavaliers have a Nov. 10 game scheduled against Gardner-Webb. Nov. 13 marks a big sports day in North Carolina for the Wahoos. The UVa football program plays at Duke the same day.
Given the shortened 2019-20 season, UVa will enter the 2020-21 season as the reigning national champion.
