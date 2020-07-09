The reigning national champion Virginia men’s lacrosse program announced its 2020 recruiting class Thursday. The Cavaliers added 10 freshmen who will join the team next season.
After missing high school lacrosse in the spring because of COVID-19, the players may arrive in Charlottesville with a bit of rust. They won’t have long to knock off the cobwebs when they join the Cavaliers, who return an experienced and talented roster looking to contend for another national title.
Internally, the competition within the program should be fierce when its deemed safe to return to practice.
“Eager to compete is the understatement of the year,” head coach Lars Tiffany said in a statement. “With the absence of their final high school season, these 10 incoming first-year men have much to prove. Our returners and staff yearn for the opportunity to introduce them to our program and its defining culture and to witness their impact.”
Here is a look at the Cavaliers recruiting class.
Gable Braun, midfielder, 6-foot-1, 185 pounds: Braun is a top-100 player who played five years on his varsity team. He played high school lacrosse in the Maryland area. The standout performer was particularly excellent at faceoffs.
“When I first arrived on grounds I was astonished by how beautiful it was, and I easily envisioned myself being a student-athlete there,” Braun said in a statement.
Bobby Gavin, goalie, 6-0, 185: The California native adds depth to UVa’s goalkeeper position. He’ll likely learn the Cavaliers’ system before attempting to earn a larger role. Alex Rode seems like a sure bet to start between the pipes in 2021.
“In all of my college visits, there was no campus that was more beautiful than UVa,” Gavin said in a statement. “Athletics and academics are among the top in the country.”
During his youth lacrosse days, Gavin was coached by former Cavalier Jason Leneau. Gavin credits that interaction as something that made him like UVa.
Mikie Harmeyer, attack, 5-11, 165: A 2019 US Lacrosse All-American, Harmeyer comes to Virginia as a proven winner. He won three state titles in lacrosse while also playing on his high school football team. He’s another Maryland product that will join the Wahoos.
“Right when I stepped on grounds I knew it was my home,” Harmeyer said in a statement.
Cole Kastner, defense, 6-7, 215: Kastner brings great size to Virginia’s defense. A US Lacrosse All-American, Kastner’s size also translated well to the basketball court. The California native averaged 17 points and 10 rebounds per game as a senior. He’s a top-tier athlete.
Connell Kumar, midfield, 6-3, 190: A 2019 US Lacrosse All-American, the New Jersey native is an elite recruit. He was named the best midfielder by Paul Rabil’s Project 9, an invitation-only event featuring some of the best high school players in the nation.
Russ Maher, attack/midfield, 6-1, 195: Inside Lacrosse named Maher, a New York native, a top-30 recruit in 2019. He’s a talented player who can score and distribute. While the Cavaliers look stacked at attack next season, Maher’s ability translates well for future seasons. Given the team’s talent, many of the freshmen will be able to develop in 2021 without being thrust into game action.
Patrick McIntosh, attack, 6-1, 185: A California native, McIntosh wrapped up his high school career in Connecticut. He’s yet another elite athlete who excelled in multiple sports. McIntosh played soccer for four years in high school.
“I chose Virginia because it felt like home when I was on grounds,” McIntosh said in a statement.
He credited a gut feeling when he toured grounds with the coaches as pushing him over the top to commit to Virginia.
“On top of that, who doesn’t want to be given an opportunity, year in and year out, to compete for a national championship with an amazing team and coaches?” he said. “This helped make the decision clear.”
Mike Prestipino, defense, 5-9, 175: Prestipino is a two-time US Lacrosse All-American from Pennsylvania. He’s an elite lacrosse defender who also performed well on the football field, especially on special teams. He says he’s wanted to attend UVa since visiting grounds in 2016.
Jack Walshe, midfield, 6-2, 195: A midfielder from New York, Walshe checks in as the 87th-best recruit nationally, according to Inside Lacrosse. He won a state title in 2019, and also competed as part of Ireland’s 2020 under-19 national team.
Ben Wayver, long-stick midfielder, 6-3, 205: Rounding out the class is a special athlete from Alexandria. Wayver spent four years as a lacrosse starter while also winning two state titles at St. Stephens & St. Agnes. He competed on a basketball team that earned state-runner up honors in 2020. He also spent two years starting for his football team at defensive end. In addition to that, he played two years of soccer and started at forward. Wayver is among the best athletes in Virginia’s 2020 recruiting class.
“My dad would always take me to see at least one UVa lacrosse game at Klöckner Stadium every year,” Wayver said in a statement. “He got my brother and I to wear UVa lacrosse jerseys to the 2011 national championship game in Baltimore. Ever since then I thought it would be awesome to play lacrosse at UVa and get to play in front of that many fans.”
