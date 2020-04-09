The Virginia men’s lacrosse team jumped out to a 6-1 lead over Brown, and it appeared as if the Cavaliers would cruise to victory. They led 8-2 before two Brown goals made UVa’s halftime lead 8-4. Regardless, the Cavaliers were in control.
Fast forward to the end of the third quarter, and the Wahoos trailed 12-10. Brown scored eight goals in the quarter and eventually held on for a 14-13 win. UVa, which entered the season as the defending national champion with a loaded roster, fell to 4-2 on the season.
When the team returned to the hotel, the players met to figure out why a team so talented was falling short.
“We were very close,” junior Regan Quinn said of the team finding its footing. “I remember after the Brown game in the hotel we had a meeting and everyone was basically hashing out what they think was wrong with the team and everything we need to fix. That felt like a unifying moment where we were going to go out and actually put our best version of ourselves on the field, and we all kind of felt that.”
Instead, the season was canceled before the next game due to the spread of COVID-19.
The program started slowly the year prior, opening the season with a 1-2 record before finding a rhythm and an identity after a few close victories. As the team gained momentum, it played its best lacrosse at the end of the season.
An unwavering belief and a few thrilling comebacks propelled the Cavaliers to the national championship. They hoped they could have a similar fate this season after staring 4-2.
The team held the pieces to rattle off a winning streak. Alex Rode was consistent in goal. Jared Conners earned All-American honors for his play this season as a long-stick midfielder. Matt Moore was lethal on attack, and Dox Aitken was as steady a midfielder as there is in the nation.
Virginia possessed the talent and experience to repeat as national champions.
“I just thought we were fearless,” freshman Connor Shellenberger said. “We kind of embraced the fact that it’s hard to go back to back and not many people do it. We didn’t want to talk about it much, but we embraced the fact that it was hard.”
Quinn said the team’s fall practices were the most intense in his three years with the program. The Cavaliers embraced the title of defending champs while also making note that the team was different.
Virginia’s players wanted to be remembered as the 2020 Virginia Cavaliers, not the defending champs. They were trying to write their own story.
The story ended early than expected, but the Cavaliers return many talented pieces next season. The NCAA’s decision to grant eligibility relief to spring sports athletes also means the team’s seniors could return. Michael Kraus has already announced that he won't return next season, but the other seniors' decisions have yet to be made.
When the Cavaliers return to the field next season, they’ll still technically be the returning champions. This time, they won’t have the same pressure, however.
“There might be some benefit that we’ve already gone through that emotion and that’s behind us,” UVa head coach Lars Tiffany said. “And, yet, we can move forward in building a team … I knew it’d be hard, but it was even harder, and so I’m kind of looking forward to starting the season without that, but not having lost.”
It was an unceremonious ending to Virginia’s 2020 season, and the Cavaliers felt close to turning a corner. Unfortunately, they’ll never know how the story of the 2020 season would have played out. That doesn’t take away from what the Cavaliers know about the team’s potential.
“We obviously didn’t have the best year as our record would say,” Quinn said. “Looking on paper, it’s probably one of the best teams I’ve ever played on.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.