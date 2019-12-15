CARY, N.C. — For the third time at WakeMed Soccer Park, it came down to penalty kicks for Virginia in the NCAA men’s soccer championship game.
UVa had won its last two of its seven titles, in 2009 and 2014, in shootouts here. But the third time was not the charm.
Freshman midfielder Aidan Rocha converted for Georgetown in the seventh round of the shootout, and freshman goalkeeper Tomas Romero saved Axel Gunnarsson’s ensuing attempt for top-seeded UVa (21-2-1) to end the drama and give the Hoyas their first national championship in soccer.
It was the first miss by either team in the shootout, which the third-seeded Hoyas (20-1-3) won 7-6 after the teams were deadlocked at 3-3 through regulation and two overtimes.
“It was a great game, and to have a great game you have to have two really good teams,” Georgetown coach Brian Wiese said. “[UVa was] an unbelievably talented, unbelievably hard-working team to deal with.”
“Not too many [shootouts] go to six or seven rounds,” UVa coach George Gelnovatch said. “Both teams took some pretty good pens. I think each goalie only had a half-chance [through six rounds]. … The times that I’ve won in pens here, we’ve never gone past five.”
The six goals were the most scored in a championship match since 1980, when San Francisco defeated Indiana 4-3 in overtime. And it was the first time all season that Virginia and Georgetown, the nation’s top two defensive teams, had allowed as many as three goals in a match.
Twice the Cavaliers came from a one-goal deficit in the second half to tie the score, the last time with only 4:51 left in regulation.
Joe Bell had given top-seeded UVa a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute with his seventh goal, but Georgetown went up by halftime on goals by Paul Rothrock in the 16th and Daniel Wu, who played his high school ball in Cary, in the 22nd.
Daniel Steedman leveled for UVa in the 58th minute when he converted a nifty pass from Irakoze Donasiyano at the top of the penalty area and sneaked a shot just inside the far post, but the Hoyas surged in front when Derek Dodson completed a perfect 2-on-1 fast break in the 81st minute.
The goal came roughly three minutes after the Cavaliers lost outside back Robin Afamefuna to an injury, and a defensive lapse led to the fast break for the Hoyas.
Again the Cavaliers had the answer. Seven seconds after he and Georgetown’s Sean O’Hearn picked up simultaneous yellow cards, Daryl Dike notched his 10th goal of the season and third in this College Cup, knocking in the rebound of his own saved header at the end of a set piece initiated by Bell’s free kick. The tying goal came with 4:51 left in regulation.
Bell said fatigue played a major factor in the goal-fest.
“With such a short turnaround between the two games,” Bell said, “it sets the game up for transition. Especially in the overtime. Seeing it go to penalties wasn’t that surprising.”
“The game became pretty transitional, more than most,” Gelnovatch said. “Joe talked about fatigue being the reason for the goals. I would say yes. But when we scored, they scored, they scored, this thing became a different animal.
“It was two teams now going for it. Instead of protecting themselves, it was two teams punching each other. When you have those kinds of back-and-forth transitions, it’s tiring, especially when you played Friday.”
Each team had two shots in the first overtime, but none was threatening. Georgetown, which had a 14-11 edge in shots, took the only three in the second overtime.
UVa collected seven of the 10 yellow cards in the hard-played match and a whopping 23-12 difference in fouls. Each goalkeeper was credited with three saves.
The all-tournament team included five players each from UVa and Georgetown. The Cavaliers were represented by Bell, Dike, Steedman, goalkeeper Colin Shutler, and center back Henry Kessler. Dike was the offensive MVP.
The Hoyas placed Dodson, Rothrock, Wu, midfielder Sean Zawadzki and center back Dylan Nealis, who was the defensive MVP.
The 11th player was Wake Forest forward Bruno Lapa.
