Kihei Clark hasn’t dished out an assist in months. We haven’t watched Tomas Woldetensae’s smooth 3-point stroke since March. It’s been far too long since the Virginia men’s basketball team has held an opponent scoreless for five minutes.
While the lack of live collegiate sports leaves Virginia fans longing for the return of Tony Bennett’s crew, the sports news cycle hasn’t slowed. Several pieces of basketball news related to the Cavaliers have come out over the past few days.
Let’s take a look at what you might’ve missed.
Players release unity video
On Friday, players on the team posted a video with the hashtag “#UnityMeans.” The video, which was filmed with a black and white filter, included a brief appearance from the players on the team describing what unity means.
The video came in response to racial injustice across the United States. George Floyd’s death, which came after he was knelt on by a police officer, sparked protests across the country.
Current players, like Justin McKoy, and former players have been among those to voice their opinions against systemic racism and racial injustice in the country in recent days. UVa head coach Tony Bennett released a statement Sunday addressing Floyd’s death and racism across the U.S.
Friday’s video is yet another message from the basketball program about the issue.
“Unity means putting your differences aside and doing what’s morally and spiritually right,” UVa guard Casey Morsell said about halfway through the 85-second video.
Bennett also made an appearance at the end of the clip, speaking for a few seconds. The players and Bennett held up a piece of paper with “#UnityMeans” written on it during their spoken portion.
“Unity helps bring healing,” Bennett said. “Unity helps bring hope, and unity means accomplishing something good together that you couldn’t do by yourself.”
NBA season set to resume
News broke Thursday that the NBA would resume its season on July 31 with all games being played in Orlando. The restart would include 22 teams, meaning eight teams well out of playoff contention wouldn’t be included in the resumption of play.
For basketball starved fans, former Wahoos will soon be in action at the professional level.
The Atlanta Hawks are one of the eight teams not in the field, however, meaning De’Andre Hunter’s rookie season with the Hawks has come to a close.
Hunter played in 63 games as a rookie, starting in 62 contests and averaging 12.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The Hawks went 20-47 during the 2019-20 season.
While Hunter’s season is over, other Wahoos in the NBA will resume play at the end of July. The Phoenix Suns are one of the teams included in the Western Conference, meaning Ty Jerome could see a few more minutes.
Malcolm Brogdon’s Indiana Pacers are firmly in the playoff mix in the Eastern Conference, so he’ll see the floor again. Mike Scott will play for the Philadelphia 76ers, and Joe Harris and the Brooklyn Nets will also take the floor when the league resumes.
G League season canceled
The NBA G League season will be canceled, however, meaning the season is over for former UVa players Kyle Guy, Marial Shayok, Justin Anderson, Devon Hall and London Perrantes unless an NBA team brings them up for the league’s return in July.
All five players made impacts at the G League level this season, with Anderson, Guy and Shayok all ranking in the top 20 in the league in points per game. All three players averaged over 20 points per contest, with Shayok being the third-highest scorer in the league.
Guy was one of just three players in the G League to make at least 140 shots from 3-point range this season.
NBA Draft dates set
The 2020 NBA Draft is scheduled for Oct. 15, which impacts Mamadi Diakite and Braxton Key. Both players will likely have chances to work out for scouts prior to the draft thanks to the delay.
The date to withdrawal from the draft for collegiate players will be Aug. 3 or 10 days after the NBA Combine, depending on whichever comes first. There’s not yet a scheduled date for the NBA Combine.
This piece of news impacts Jay Huff, who will now have a few months before having to make a final decision about turning professional or returning to UVa for a final season.
