Michael Kraus won’t suit up again next season for the Virginia men's lacrosse team.
The program announced Tuesday that Kraus won’t return. The senior had the option to return after the NCAA recently announced eligibility relief for spring sport athletes.
Kraus ends his Virginia career as a two-time captain and elite goal scorer. He finished his career with 131 goals, which ranks seventh in program history, and tallied 109 assists, which is good for sixth in program history.
Kraus played a key role in the team’s national championship run as a junior. He scored three goals in the national championship victory over Yale and finished the season with 39 goals. This season, which was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was the only year Kraus didn’t score at least 30 goals for the Cavaliers.
This season, Kraus scored 14 goals and added 12 assists. He ranked second on the team with 26 points. His goal and assist totals were second only to Matt Moore.
The attackmen contributed in all four of his seasons at Virginia, and he’s a top professional prospect moving forward. According to the Premier Lacrosse League’s website, Kraus is the top-10 draft prospect. The next time Kraus takes a lacrosse field for a game, it’ll come as a professional.
