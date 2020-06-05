The Virginia men’s lacrosse team entered the 2020 season as the reigning national champion. Given the season’s cancellation due to COVID-19, the Cavaliers also will enter the 2021 season as the reigning national champion.
Lars Tiffany’s team will enter next season without star attacker Michael Kraus. The senior opted not to return to school for an additional year of eligibility. Instead, he’ll continue his lacrosse career with the Connecticut Hammerheads, a Major League Lacrosse organization.
With Kraus leaving, Virginia expects only two of its seniors from 2020 to return in 2021. Jared Conners, a defenseman, will return. Dox Aitken, who plans on playing football at Villanova in the fall before returning to UVa in the spring, also is expected to return.
Conners adds important depth and talent as one of the best defenders in the country. He earned first team All-American honors from Inside Lacrosse in 2020. He also was awarded All-American honors by multiple publications in 2019.
His return ensures a steady veteran defensive presence to pair nicely with experienced goalkeeper Alex Rode.
Aitken’s return is an interesting one. UVa’s compliance office found an NCAA rule that allows a player to play four years at a school, go to another and still return to the first university. This means Aitken can take advantage of eligibility relief granted by the NCAA and play football at Villanova before returning to Virginia in the spring.
“It’s a 20-year-old statute,” Tiffany said. “Not sure why it’s in there, but we’re happy our compliance office found it. It allows Dox to pursue his passion. He really wants to play football. He wants to measure himself in a different sport, and he really wants to come back to UVa and play a fifth year. Now he has a chance to do that.”
Assuming the college football season begins on time, Villanova will enter 2020 as one of the best FCS teams in the nation. Several well-respected FCS rankings list the Wildcats as a top-10 team entering 2020. Villanova faces the ACC’s Wake Forest on Sept. 19, giving Aitken one shot to compete against an FBS program as well.
UVa’s other seniors — Luke Brugel, Theo Dol, Mitch Gordon, Ryan Lamb, Wade Maloney, Justin Schwenk and Griffin Thompson — will move onto the next phase of their lives outside of the collegiate lacrosse world.
“When they all said goodbye in mid-March, when they all left the locker room, I had this hope and belief that we would be back together, that everyone’s going to receive an extra year of eligibility and we’ll just pick up where we left off,” Tiffany said. “Then, that was obviously very wrong. I started realizing that for most of our fourth-years, the men who were about to graduate, they had plans. They were ready to move on.”
One of the challenges for those seniors was trying to come up with a legitimate academic reason or path to return to UVa in 2021 with about two months to do so.
For many, it made more sense to forego the additional year of eligibility.
“Most of them were excited about their next plan, so most of them aren’t returning,” Tiffany said.
Tiffany called up the players individually as he learned of their plans to graduate and move into professional endeavors and said goodbye.
UVa’s head coach loses a handful of seniors, including Kraus, but he does add a talented transfer from Merrimack in Charlie Bertrand. The lefty attacker will help fill the role vacated by Kraus. Bertrand is a graduate transfer, making him immediately eligible for the Wahoos.
Players in the transfer portal stood out to UVa and there was mutual interest, but given the Cavaliers’ wealth of returning experience and talented underclassmen, they opted to only bring Bertrand into the mix.
“For other programs, maybe it made sense to bring in four or five transfers," Tiffany said. "But for the University of Virginia, with how tight knit of a culture we have, how strong of leadership we have and the talent which resides here in our roster in Charlottesville, this was the right way to go about it for us.”
There’s no replacing Kraus, and the Cavaliers would’ve loved to finish their 2020 season with him in the mix, but adding Bertrand gives Virginia an additional weapon in 2021. Add in the planned return of Aitken and Conners, and the reigning national champions should be one of the top teams in the country in 2021.
