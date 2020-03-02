The Virginia softball team opened its 2019 home season with a 4-0 loss to Rutgers to drop to 5-9 on the season. The official attendance total came in at 89 people, making it seem like the game was largely forgotten.
The Cavaliers played the game at the end of a string of intramural fields. They were closer to the ultimate Frisbee team than the baseball team. Trees lined the backdrop of UVa’s stadium, and a few branches seemed close enough to the field that it felt like they could reach out and make a play in the outfield.
If you were trying to hide a sporting event, you’d play it at The Park — where UVa softball played its games since 1995.
This season, Virginia opens its home slate at Palmer Park.
The program’s brand-new facility opens for its first game, as the Cavaliers find themselves located next to Klockner Stadium and near Disharoon Park and John Paul Jones Arena.
The Cavaliers are no longer hidden.
“When they walked in the facility for the first time, it was one of the highlights of my coaching career,” UVa head coach Joanna Hardin said. “It was just pure joy, overwhelmed, excitement. It was like kids on Christmas day. It was definitely a highlight of my career. Something I’ll never forget.”
Players reacted like children opening presents as they entered their new facility, which features a stunning locker room, a lounge, a conference room, a training room and an indoor batting cage. Seeing this new amenities came as a thrill to the Cavaliers.
Only, it wasn’t just excitement that hit them in those first moments.
“I remember covering my face the entire time,” sophomore Arizona Ritchie said. “Tears were running down my face. I kind of just had a queasy feeling in my stomach. It was unreal.”
Understandably, the Cavaliers were overjoyed with the beauty of the new facility. The physical building is large. It’s sleek. It’s simply impressive.
But the emotions that began when the Cavaliers entered the facility weren’t so much about the building. They came from appreciation of the gesture.
“We were all very overwhelmed with emotion when we first walked in because it definitely is beautiful, but what this means to our program goes so far beyond the beauty of it,” sophomore Aly Rayle said.
UVa signaled to its hidden program that it genuinely cares.
Spearheaded by a lead gift from former pitcher Lisa Palmer, the school built the softball program a quality new facility near the baseball, lacrosse, field hockey and basketball programs. Palmer’s generosity also led to the park being named after her and her mother Fran.
With the new facility, which also includes a sizeable press box for potential media coverage, Virginia’s players feel more entrenched in the UVa sports community. It’s impossible not to feel closer to the action.
During practice a few days ago, junior Kate Covington stopped and noticed music being played at Klockner Stadium for a lacrosse match. The Cavaliers were used to being isolated and in silence that it took them by surprise.
Moving to a better facility is critical for a program seeking national success. It’s a move all the players and coaches are thrilled to make. That doesn’t mean there weren’t also intense emotions leaving The Park.
Covington spent a few final moments sitting in her “little worn out spot” in centerfield before she flipped the page to the next adventure.
“I’ve just grown a lot as a person and as a player on that field,” Covington said. “Super grateful for the experience that we had there. I think I’m actually glad that I had that and that I didn’t come in as a freshman having this facility. I think it’s just huge for my sense of gratitude. I’m just very humbled by the investment in our program. I don’t think that would have been developed in me if I hadn’t gone from The Park to here.”
The junior took a moment to herself at The Park, looking back on all the memories she made. When she came into the new facility, she was overwhelmed with emotions again.
“I definitely shed some tears walking in here,” Covington said. “Just the size is crazy. I feel like we don’t deserve it, honestly. It’s just very humbling.”
While Covington comes to grips with the incredible gift the program has received, Hardin has noticed a change in her players since they’ve arrived in the middle of the UVa athletics world.
“You can see how they walk around,” Hardin said. “Their shoulders are back. Their heads are up. There’s a pride about our facility and where we are.”
The UVa softball team opens its 2020 home season Tuesday afternoon against James Madison. This year, the Cavaliers feel anything but forgotten.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.