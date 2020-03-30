After two weeks filled with Virginia men’s basketball television broadcasts, the influx of NCAA Tournament reruns continues, but this time it moves to a more old-school medium.
UVa announced Monday that the Virginia Sports Radio Network will rebroadcast the Cavaliers' 2019 NCAA Tournament wins Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
On Wednesday, the network will rebroadcast Virginia’s Elite Eight win over Purdue. Thursday, the broadcast showcases UVa’s win over Auburn. Friday, Virginia’s win over Texas Tech in the national championship takes center stage.
All three games were thrilling UVa victories, as the Cavaliers played two overtime contests and beat Auburn by one point in regulation to advance to the NCAA championship. In the win over Purdue, Mamadi Diakite hit a buzzer-beater at the end of regulation to force overtime. UVa prevailed 80-75.
Against Auburn, Virginia needed a Kyle Guy 3-pointer in the final 10 seconds to cut the deficit to 61-60. After Auburn added a free throw, Guy was fouled on a 3-point attempt. He went to the line and knocked down all three shots to give Virginia a 63-62 victory.
In the national championship, UVa and Texas Tech played to a tie in regulation thanks to a late De’Andre Hunter 3-pointer to tie the game. Virginia won 85-77 after a solid overtime showing. The win gave Virginia its first national championship in men’s basketball.
Each of the broadcasts begin at approximately 7 p.m. There will also be a pregame show beginning at 6:30 p.m. for the Wednesday broadcast. The pregame show includes exclusive interviews with Kihei Clark and Mamadi Diakite, who starred in the Purdue game.
