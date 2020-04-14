Virginia will show a condensed rebroadcast of football team's 2017 road victory over Boise State on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
The broadcast, which will last one hour and 20 minutes, will feature live commentary from former UVa players who competed in the game.
Kurt Benkert, Andre Levrone, Micah Kiser and Quin Blanding will all share thoughts during the broadcast. Benkert, Blanding and Kiser are on NFL rosters. Former UVa wide receiver Ahmad Hawkins is the event’s in-game host.
The game can be streamed on UVa athletics’ social media pages. The stream will be shown from @VirginiaSports on Twitter and “Virginia Cavaliers” on Facebook. Fans will need to open another tab or the @VirginiaSports Instagram account to also watch player commentary.
Virginia upset Boise State as a 14-point underdog in 2017. The game, which was played on Boise State’s famous blue turf in Idaho, featured 42 Virginia points as the Cavaliers won 42-23.
Benkert starred for Virginia, completing 19 of his 29 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns. He didn’t throw any interceptions in the win. Jordan Ellis carried the ball 24 times for 93 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Olamide Zaccheaus carried the ball twice for 64 yards and a touchdown.
At receiver, Levrone led the way with five receptions for 141 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Blanding paced the defense with 10 tackles, including one tackle for loss.
Beating Boise State improved Virginia to 3-1 on the season. Virginia started the season 5-1 before finishing the season 6-7.
