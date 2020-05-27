Meredith Chapman will join the Virginia women’s lacrosse program for the 2021 season as a graduate transfer, the program announced on Wednesday. Chapman, who has played at High Point since the 2016 season, will be eligible immediately for the 2021 season.
“We could not be more excited to welcome Meredith to the Virginia women’s lacrosse program,” UVa head coach Julie Myers said. “There is no doubt her leadership and playing experience will add to our already talented team. She brings four years of experience and was voted team captain for two years by her teammates at High Point.”
The defender brings a tremendous amount of experience to Charlottesville. She played in a pair of games in 2016 before redshirting the rest of the season. She played 20 games in 2017, 2018 and 2019 before taking the field in five games in 2020 before COVID-19 caused the cancellation of the season.
She’s played in 67 collegiate games across the five seasons. She’ll take advantage of eligibility relief given to spring athletes by suiting up for one more season as a Virginia Cavalier.
In her time at High Point, Chapman excelled. She was named the Big South Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 and earned first team All-Big South honors in both 2018 and 2019.
Chapman forces turnovers at a high rate, breaking High Point’s single-season record in 2019 with 53 forced turnovers. She ranked sixth nationally with 2.6 forced turnovers per contest. She forced nine turnovers in five games in 2020. Chapman also helped the Panthers by securing 155 draw controls during her career.
She’ll add talent on defense for a UVa team that went 5-3 in a shortened 2020 season.
“Meredith is a speedy defender that will bring toughness and maturity to our program,” Myers said. “We are excited to add another talented player to our defensive unit and our transition game.”
