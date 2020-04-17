The Phoenix Mercury selected Virginia’s Jocelyn Willoughby with the No. 10 pick in the first round of the 2020 WNBA Draft on Friday night. She was traded to the New York Liberty later in the evening.
The New Jersey native will begin her WNBA career in Brooklyn for a team she grew up watching.
Willoughby’s selection makes her the first Cavalier since Monica Wright was in 2010 to be picked in the WNBA Draft. Wright, now a UVa women’s basketball assistant coach, went second overall a decade ago.
“It was just emotional, exciting, and it’s kind of like a dream come true,” Willoughby said.
Willoughby joins the Liberty after leading the ACC in scoring during her senior season. She projects as a small forward at the professional level, and she averaged 19.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game in her final collegiate season.
Her blend of shooting — she shot 41.6% from beyond the arc this season — size and defense make her an ideal pro prospect. Willoughby finished well near the rim during her WNBA career, and she frequently earned trips to the free-throw line. She converted at an 87% clip at the line during her final season in Charlottesville.
The talented combo guard joins No. 1 overall pick Sabrina Ionescu out of Oregon as new additions to the Liberty. Ionescu is expected to become the face of the New York franchise, and Willoughby fits in as a versatile wing alongside the elite talent of Ionescu.
New York added a handful of young players in the draft, including three players selected in the top 10. After a 10-24 season, the Liberty hope an infusion of young talent leads to improved results.
“I was just really excited,” Willoughby said. “I think that I will fit in really well. Obviously the coaching staff is new and just the culture that they’re trying to build in Brooklyn is one that I’m excited about.”
The WNBA season was slated to begin on May 15, but is currently delayed due to COVID-19. The league is keeping tabs on the coronavirus and social distancing protocols across the country as it attempts to determine a date when it can begin its next season.
