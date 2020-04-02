Virginia women’s basketball standout Jocelyn Willoughby earned a pair of honors Thursday.
The senior was named the Player of the Year in Virginia by the Virginia State Sports Information Directors and also earned honorable mention honors for the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Division I All-American team.
Willoughby led the ACC in scoring this season at 19.2 points per game, which made her the second player in program history to lead the conference in scoring. The guard tallied 20 points in 14 of UVa’s 30 games, and she scored in double digits in all but two games.
She also made her mark on the glass, ranking 10th in the ACC with 7.5 rebounds per contest. Willoughby recorded at least 10 rebounds in 10 of Virginia’s games this past season.
By earning the nod as an honorable mention on the All-American team, Willoughby becomes the first Cavalier to accomplish that feat since 2010. Monica Wright, who eventually played six seasons in the WNBA and is now a UVa assistant coach, was an honorable mention in 2010.
Willoughby is expected to be selected in this month’s WNBA Draft, according to most reputable WNBA media outlets. She’s projected as a likely first- or second-round selection.
UVa’s star also shined off the court this season, earning a spot on the 2019-20 All-ACC Academic Team. She became the first Cavalier to receive that honor four times. She also became UVa’s first winner of the Kay Yow Award as the conference’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
