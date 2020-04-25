In a surprising twist, Joe Reed became the first Virginia player selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Los Angeles Chargers selected Reed with the 151st overall pick in the draft, which came in the fifth round.
The offensive weapon and kick return specialist becomes the first UVa wide receiver selected in the NFL Draft since current Virginia wide receivers coach Marques Hagans was drafted in the fifth round of the 2006 draft.
Reed was selected before Bryce Hall, who was expected by many outlets to be a top-100 selection in the NFL Draft. Reed’s selection marks the third consecutive season the Cavaliers had a player picked in the draft.
With Reed, the Chargers add a player with elite offensive versatility. He can line up at running back, wide receiver and kick returner at the next level. His athleticism and speed — he ran a 4.47 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine — made Reed an enticing NFL prospect.
In his final season at Virginia, Reed reeled in 77 receptions for 679 yards and seven touchdowns. He excelled in the short and intermediate passing game, using his quickness to create separation and gain yards after the catch.
During his four-year collegiate career, Reed amassed at least 678 kickoff return yards in every season. He ended his career with 3,042 career kickoff return yards and five kickoff return touchdowns.
While Reed didn’t play running back at UVa, his skill set projects well as a running back if the Chargers opt to use him in that capacity.
The Chargers, who went 5-11 last season, added Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert in the first round of the draft. Los Angeles hopes to show improvement this season with Philip Rivers gone and a new era underway.
Los Angeles also added Tyrod Taylor in the 2019 offseason, meaning Reed could find himself catching passes from a former Virginia Tech Hokie early in his professional career.
