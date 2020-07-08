Private school athletes received some welcomed news Wednesday, when the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association unveiled its plans to restart extracurricular activities at its member schools.
The four-page document issued by VISAA executive director Dick Kemper Jr., along with the VISAA’s sports medicine committee, outlined staff’s recommendations and guidelines for the “opening up” of facilities and re-engagement of athletic communities in Phase III of Gov. Ralph Northam’s reopening plans.
“First and foremost for us is the safety and health of our student-athletes,” Kemper said. “Every decision is based on that factor. We want our student-athletes to participate, as this might be the last year, they will wear the uniform and represent their schools. Also, those that have the opportunity to play at the next level need that exposure as they have missed sport camp opportunities and evaluations this summer.”
The plan details a staged approach for return to action that includes a period of non-sport specific strength and conditioning followed by a period that allows for sports specific activities. All plans are subject to change at any time. Information for fall sports practices and competitions will be announced at a later time.
“The VISAA believes in the value of the extended classroom, sports and activities," Kemper said, "and are working hard to provide them in a safe and healthy environment this school year.”
Much like the VHSL’s plan, which was announced last month, all schools must file a Phase III reopening and health implementation plan with the Virginia Council of Public Education before any offseason conditioning can take place. All athletes must have an updated physical on file as well.
Once sessions begin, schools must monitor student-athletes daily before workouts, which include temperature readings and a COVID-19 prescreening questionnaire. Athletes with a temperature of 100.4 or higher or answer yes to any questions on the questionnaire will not be allowed to participate and will be sent home immediately.
Participants and coaches must be symptom free for 72 hours without use of fever preventive medicine, have other symptoms improve and have at least 10 days passed since the first symptom before returning being cleared to resume activity.
Athletes and coaches should wear masks when entering and exiting facilities as well as when not participating in exercises. Athletes and coaches will be split into pods consisting of no more than 10 people and practice social distancing.
Under the plan, there should be no shared athletic towels, clothing or shoes between student-athletes. All athletic equipment, including balls, should be cleaned intermittently during practices and contests, and hand sanitizers should be available during all workout sessions.
Hard surfaces within facilities should be wiped down and sanitized prior to individuals entering the facility. Weight equipment should also be wiped down prior to use and equipment such as weight benches and athletic pads having holes with exposed foam should be covered.
Kemper said the VISAA looked at similar plans introduced by neighboring states, including the North Carolina Independent Schools Association, as well as West Virginia, Tennessee and the National Federation of High Schools.
While the VISAA did not contact the VHSL, they emailed their plans to them Wednesday to keep them informed.
“I’m very comfortable if schools will use some common sense and not rush the return to full team practices,” Kemper said. “Our full Executive Committee debated the pros and cons of the plan [Tuesday] and after adjustments to some of the wording, agreed that I should forward the document to our members [Wednesday] morning.”
Stage 1 recommendations include use of outdoor facilities only and should be limited to conditioning, strength training and agility with no sport specific activities or equipment allowed. Student-athletes should stay in pods during this time frame, which should last 14 days, and pods should be limited to one hour per day.
The second stage will increase activity time to two hours per day and the use of sports specific activities and equipment will be allowed. Coaches are encouraged to keep student-athletes in pods of 10 or fewer, but up to 25 student-athletes will be allowed in designated areas. The time-frame for this stage is also 14 days.
The third stage is yet to be determined, but is expected to begin with the start of the fall sports season, when and if that happens. Activities will be allowed indoors with gatherings of up to 50 individuals, and includes three hours of activities per pod.
Schools are required to follow a seven- to eight-week acclimatization period, where number of participants will increase incrementally every two weeks. Each student-athlete should complete the full two weeks before moving on to the next stage.
Kemper said VISAA member schools should start Stage 1 this week.
“The key to starting is that the schools have sent into the VCPE its plans for reopening school and their health implementation documents,” he said. “Once those have been received by the VCPE and accepted, the schools can open up their facilities for condition sessions according to state guidelines and the guidelines our SMAC provide in Stage 1 of the first two-week plan.”
Woodberry Forest athletic director Matt Blundin received the recommendations Wednesday and was in the process of carving out a plan for the upcoming school year.
“Athletics are very important to the boys’ experience at Woodberry,” Blundin said. “We are extremely grateful for our rural location and outdoor spaces. This will be a tremendous benefit to the health and safety of our students and community as we follow the most up-to-date response to COVID-19 guidance.”
Like many colleges in the area, Woodberry students are currently expected to begin a phased return to campus on Aug. 23 and will depart at Thanksgiving and not return until after winter break on Jan. 4. Blundin noted the school has planned a repopulation process for both of the return to campus periods.
“Certainly, the information we are gathering as student-athletes return to colleges across the country will be take into account as we move forward," Blundin said. "Woodberry is also working with Environmental Health and Engineering to best evaluate our facilities in support of a plan that will mitigate as much risk as possible for our boys and community upon return and throughout the year.
“We are doing our best to balance our commitment to our scheduled games and to our Virginia Prep League colleagues along with the particular realities of being a boarding school with the health of our community and the surrounding Madison/Orange County communities is paramount.”
Athletic directors and head of schools from the Prep League are set to meet in the near future to collaborate on ideas for the best path moving forward.
“The bottom line is that we are planning towards a reopening of school and return to competition that puts the health and safety of our school and local community as a priority,” Blundin said. “We will remain as flexible as possible to the changing COVID-19 realities as we set these plans.”
Kemper said athletic directors from around the state have met to devise contingency plans for the fall sports season and they are leaving no stone unturned. Some of these plans include conference play with a later started date for the fall, in connection what they can offer in the winter and spring seasons. He said the VISAA hopes to offer full winter and spring sports seasons like they have in the past.
“All options are on the table for consideration,” Kemper said. “ Right now, we are just focused on what fall sports we can offer, keeping in mind the many boarding schools in the association and the higher education guidelines for opening their schools.”
As for the fall, Kemper said the VISAA is still in a wait-and-see pattern.
“I’m optimistic,” he said. “But medium and high risk fall sports will have to overcome the six-foot social distancing and face wearing requirement on entering and leaving school facilities and participating in full team practices. Low risk sports have a better chance of playing this fall. Conferences will keep us posted on their plans for returning to competition. Limit travel will also be a consideration for returning due to social distancing.”
