Fork Union at St. Christopher’s
What: VISAA Division I semifinals
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Last week: Fork Union (5-4) lost to Woodberry Forest, 48-22. St. Christopher’s (9-1) defeated Collegiate, 31-7.
When Fork Union has the ball: The Blue Devils return to the VISAA Division I playoffs for the first time since 2012. QB Alex Williams has had a banner season for the Blue Devils, throwing for 1,968 yards and 21 touchdowns in his first season with the program. Running back V’Jon Hampton has 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns this season. Montigo Moss has 50 receptions for 1,156 yards and 14 touchdowns. Elijah Hawks has 23 catches for 409 yards and six touchdowns.
When St. Christopher’s has the ball: The Saints have reeled off nine straight victories to win the Prep League title and secure the No. 1 seed in the state playoffs. QB Gill Williamson has thrown for 1,509 yards and 18 TDs and loves to stretch defenses through the air. St. Christopher’s receiving corps, led by Will Tazewell, are all 6-foot-3 or taller and have great jumping ability. Tazewell has 50 receptions for 637 yards and four touchdowns. Andre Greene is the big-play target with 507 yards receiving and eight touchdowns Nigel Green also is a solid option with 20 catches for 379 yards and four touchdowns. The Saints are far from one-dimensional as running backs Trent Hendrick and Griff O’Ferrall have combined for more than 700 yards on the ground and 15 touchdowns.
The skinny: This a rematch of an Oct. 4 matchup between the two programs. In the first game, St. Christopher’s outscored FUMA 33-6 over the final three quarters to win on the road. This is a matchup of explosive offenses, so the team that can get the most stops on defense will have the edge. The Blue Devils racked up more than 400 yards against the Saints in the first matchup, but four turnovers proved costly.
