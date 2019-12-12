A dominant run in the opening period of Thursday night’s girls basketball contest between Miller and Covenant set the tone as the Mavericks dominated the Eagles, 66-22.
Sophomore Olivia Wagner and freshman Presleigh Braxton led the way for Miller, combining for 33 points in the first half.
Braxton opened the scoring in the game off an assist from Wagner following an Eagles turnover. Wagner then scored the next six points and had a block that Morgan Parsons converted into offensive points to break the game open minutes after the opening tip.
“We’re young and we only got two seniors and they both start,” Mavericks coach James Braxton said. “Talia Prosper, a guard, and she’s new to us so she’s kind of figuring out how we play. Very athletic and can get to the ball when she wants to so that definitely helps alleviate some of the pressure that Olivia and Presleigh see because they can both stand and shoot it.”
Ella Dalton’s driving score for Covenant cut the Miller lead to 10-4, but the Mavericks went on a 13-0 run to end the quarter and take control of the game. Braxton scored eight points during the stretch.
Dalton scored four more points to end the first half with eight for Covenant and got teammate Stella Maton on the board with an assist, but it wasn’t enough as Miller heated up from the perimeter in the second period. Braxton knocked down three 3-pointers and Wagner added a pair as well to put Miller up 43-12 at the break.
Wagner finished the night with 31 points points while Braxton added 12. The majority of the points for both players came in the first half.
“We kind of live and die by our press,” James Braxton added. “We get easy buckets with that and we started off missing a decent amount of layups that we normally make but we were very aggressive and we got some good looks and I was happy with what they were doing.”
Miller began the second half on a 10-0 run and then began to empty the bench in the second half and continued to force turnovers and prevent Covenant from establishing any offensive continuity.
The Eagles were coming off of a tough two-point loss on Tuesday and are now 2-4 on the season.
The Eagles hope to rebound next week when they go on the road to The Veritas School in Richmond and then to Seton in Manassas.
Despite the loss, Eagles coach Austin Crocker was upbeat about the squad’s second-half performance and future potential this season.
“That’s a really good team that we played today,” he said. “All credit to Miller, it’s a very well-coached team and they have been doing it for a number of years but I was really impressed with how my girls continued to fight in the second half.
“This is a young group out there and they are still trying to figure things out a little bit. When you’re playing two freshman out there with a couple seniors, they’ve only played six games together. It’s a long season so I’m excited to see where we end up and what we look like come late January, early February around tournament time.”
With the victory, the Mavericks improved to 5-0 as they head into holiday tournament play in the She Got Game Classic in Springfield.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.