Wahoos in a bubble: A look at life inside a professional sports league amid COVID-19

Signing with a professional team represents a dream come true for many athletes.
For former Virginia soccer standouts Henry Kessler, Meghan McCool and Zoe Morse, their dream of playing professionally becomes reality in an unusual circumstance.
Morse made her debut in the NWSL’s Challenge Cup, competing in Utah. McCool also is in Utah, awaiting her professional debut in the league’s “bubble.”
Kessler started his MLS season in the spring in traditional circumstances before COVID-19 halted the season after he played just two matches. His season resumes Thursday in Orlando, as the MLS aims to compete in its own bubble. Kessler and the New England Revolution arrived in Orlando a few days ago.
All three former Virginia players are adjusting to life as a professional athlete amid COVID-19. For the NWSL and MLS, that means limiting where you go.
“I think there was a lot of uncertainty coming in before we got here about what the health precautions would be, how we would balance that with having a very legitimate competition, but it’s been really good,” Morse, a defender for the Chicago Red Stars, said. “We get tested a lot, and we wear masks, and we’re cleaning everything every day, so I don’t have any worries in terms of the virus, which has allowed us to really focus primarily on soccer and just coming together as a team.”
Players stay close to their hotels, trying to socially distance from peers while limiting close interactions as much as possible. Frequent testing is required to ensure players don’t spread the virus.
While health is the No. 1 priority of the leagues, the process isn’t without hiccups.
The Orlando Pride withdrew from the NWSL Challenge Cup days before it started due to positive COVID-19 tests. Reports surfaced that some players visited a bar in the days before testing positive, illustrating the lack of control leagues have over individual player behavior.
There’s more league control in the single-site location.
With the athletes in the bubble, the two soccer leagues are trying to find a balance between safety and basic entertainment. Understandably, the players don’t want to be locked in their rooms all day, so there are activities they can do in and around their hotels to remain occupied while also limiting exposure to the virus.
“I think they’re doing a really good job trying to abide by all the precautions and follow all of the guidelines, while still giving us a little bit of freedom and trying to let us breathe,” McCool, a forward for the Washington Spirit, said. “They’ve done a very good job with the setup.”
The NWSL setup includes ping pong tables, oversized Connect Four and Jenga. There’s also a patio area with a small fireplace that teams can reserve.
In Orlando, the setup is similar. Players can utilize PlayStations, poker tables and ping pong tables.
“There’s still stuff to do, and with us training hard, there’s not too much we would be doing anyways,” Kessler said.
Even though Kessler hasn’t been in the bubble for long, he’s taken to the poker tables.
“Specifically with the younger guys,” Kessler said. “You play with the older guys the buy-in is a little heavy.”
Morse, in addition to taking walks in the parking lot of her hotel to get fresh air and break up the day, spends time watching “Avatar: The Last Airbender.” The show she watched as a kid is on Netflix, and she’s toward the end of season 1 with two seasons left to go.
Living, training, playing and relaxing in a single site is odd, and it’s certainly not what many athletes expected of their rookie seasons. With COVID-19 still prevalent in the U.S., however, the new way of life offers a chance to play meaningful games while remaining safe from the virus.
It’s different, but the former Wahoos are adapting.
“Obviously, it’s not what I would have expected coming into this,” Morse laughed, “but it’s been incredible. It’s been a super unique experience. Obviously there’s no guidebook for how to handle these situations, but overall it’s been incredible just getting to come in and play with the players who are here.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.