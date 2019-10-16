Boys Individual

1. Jack Eliason (Western, Sr.): 15:15 at Albemarle Invite

2. Branden Wood (Louisa, Jr.): 15:42 at Albemarle

3. Joe Hawkes (Western, Sr.): 15:46 at Albemarle

4. Joe Yung (Albemarle, Jr.): 15:47 at Albemarle

5. Will Mackenzie (Albemarle, Sr.): 15:54 at Albemarle

6. Harris Naseh (Albemarle, Sr.): 16:06 at Albemarle

7. Mason Love (Tandem, Jr.): 16:11 at Albemarle

8. JD Macknight (Albemarle, Sr.): 16:15 at Albemarle

9. Stephen Smith (Albemarle, Jr.): 16:18 at Albemarle

10. Joseph Taylor (Western, Jr.): 16:22 at Albemarle

11. Stuart Terrill (Western, Sr.): 16:24 at Albemarle

12. Will Bonner (Western, Sr.): 16:27 at Albemarle

13. Will Krehmeyer (Monticello, Sr.): 16:29 at Albemarle

14. Reece McKee (Charlottesville, Jr.): 16:47 at Albemarle

15t. Jake Hartogenesis (Albemarle, Jr.): 16:53 at Albemarle

15t. Bowen Varney (Louisa, Sr.): 16:54 at Albemarle

Boys team

1. Albemarle: 2nd at Albemarle Invite, 16:04 avg.

2. Western Albemarle: 3rd at Albemarle, 16:03 avg.

3. Louisa: 11th at Albemarle, 17:01 avg.

4. Monticello: 21st at Albemarle, 17:39 avg.

5. Charlottesville: 24th at Albemarle, 17:47 avg.

Girls individual

1. Arianna DeBoer (Albemarle, Jr.): 18:56 at Albemarle

2. Cierra Caicedo (Louisa, Sr.): 19:00 at Albemarle

3. Sterling Hull (Western, Sr.): 19:28 at Albemarle

4. Kate Ratcliffe (Western, Jr.): 19:28 at Albemarle

5. Jenna Stutzman (Western, So.): 19:35 at Albemarle

6. Penelope Tingley (Charlottesville, Fr.): 19:42 at Albemarle

7. Emily Smeds (Fluvanna, Jr.): Did not race

8. Meme Zarzyski (Albemarle, Sr.): 20:24 at Albemarle

9. Kika Van der Pluijm (Charlottesville, Sr.): 20:26 at Albemarle

10. Jackie Neilon (Western, Fr.): 20:43 at Albemarle

11. Madeline Kronebusch (Albemarle, Jr.): 20:56 at Albemarle

12. Abby Murphy (Albemarle, Jr.): 21:02 at Albemarle

13. Kennedy Harris (Louisa, Fr.): 21:03 at Albemarle

14. Jordan Stone (Western, Fr.): 21:06 at Albemarle

15t. Evelyn Anderson (Orange, Fr.): 21:07 at Albemarle

15t. Alayna Campbell (Louisa, Sr.): 21:07 at Albemarle

Girls team

1. Western Albemarle: 2nd at Albemarle Invite, 20:04 avg.

2. Albemarle: 7th at Albemarle, 20:33 avg.

3. Louisa: 12th at Albemarle, 21:02 avg.

4. Charlottesville: 15th at Albemarle, 21:31 avg.

5. Fluvanna: Did not race

