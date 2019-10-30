Boys Individuals
1. Jack Eliason (Western, Sr.): Did not race
2. Branden Wood (Louisa, Jr.): Won Jefferson District in 16:08
3. Joe Hawkes (Western, Sr.): Did not race
4. Joe Yung (Albemarle, Jr.): Did not race
5. Will Mackenzie (Albemarle, Sr.): Did not race
6. Harris Naseh (Albemarle, Sr.): Did not race
7. Mason Love (Tandem, Jr.): Did not race
8. JD Macknight (Albemarle, Sr.): Did not race
9. Stephen Smith (Albemarle, Jr.): Did not race
10. Stuart Terrill (Western, Sr.): 16:28 at JD Meet
11. Will Bonner (Western, Sr.): 16:30 at JD Meet
12. Joseph Taylor (Western, Jr.): 16:31 at JD Meet
13. Will Krehmeyer (Monticello, Sr.): 16:57 at JD Meet
14. Owen Shifflett (Western, Fr.): 17:02 at JD Meet
15t. Reece McKee (Charlottesville, Jr.): 17:04 at JD Meet
15t. Jake Hartogenesis (Albemarle, Jr.): Did not race
Boys Teams
1. Albemarle: 5th at Jefferson District, 18:44 avg.
2. Western Albemarle: Won Jefferson District, 16:47 avg.
3. Louisa: 2nd at Jefferson District, 17:23 avg.
4. Monticello: 3rd at Jefferson District, 18:02 avg.
5. Charlottesville: 4th at Jefferson District, 18:07 avg.
Girls Individuals
1. Arianna DeBoer (Albemarle, Jr.): Did not race
2. Cierra Caicedo (Louisa, Sr.): Won Jefferson District in 19:11
3. Emily Smeds (Fluvanna, Jr.): 19:30 at JD Meet
4. Sterling Hull (Western, Sr.): 20:20 at JD Meet
5. Penelope Tingley (Charlottesville, Fr.): 20:34 at JD Meet
6. Jenna Stutzman (Western, So.): 20:59 at JD Meet
7. Kate Ratcliffe (Western, Jr.): Did not race
8. Meme Zarzyski (Albemarle, Sr.): Did not race
9. Olivia St. Amand (Albemarle, Fr.): 21:00 at JD Meet
10. Madeline Kronebusch (Albemarle, Jr.): Did not race
11. Jackie Neilon (Western, Fr.): Did not race
12. Abby Murphy (Albemarle, Jr.): Did not race
13. Ella Taylor (Western, Jr.): Did not race
14. Kennedy Harris (Louisa, Fr.): 21:10 at JD Meet
15t. Evelyn Anderson (Orange, Fr.): 21:16 at JD Meet
15t. Jordan Stone (Western, Fr.): 21:19 at JD Meet
15t. Kika Van der Pluijm (Charlottesville, Sr.): 21:29 at JD Meet
Girls Teams
1. Western Albemarle: Won Jefferson District, 21:12 avg.
2. Albemarle: 4th at Jefferson District, 21:52 avg.
3. Louisa: 2nd at Jefferson District, 21:17 avg.
4. Fluvanna: 3rd at Jefferson District, 21:36 avg.
5. Charlottesville: 5th at Jefferson District, 22:14 avg.
