Boys Individuals

1. Jack Eliason (Western, Sr.): Did not race

2. Branden Wood (Louisa, Jr.): Won Jefferson District in 16:08

3. Joe Hawkes (Western, Sr.): Did not race

4. Joe Yung (Albemarle, Jr.): Did not race

5. Will Mackenzie (Albemarle, Sr.): Did not race

6. Harris Naseh (Albemarle, Sr.): Did not race

7. Mason Love (Tandem, Jr.): Did not race

8. JD Macknight (Albemarle, Sr.): Did not race

9. Stephen Smith (Albemarle, Jr.): Did not race

10. Stuart Terrill (Western, Sr.): 16:28 at JD Meet

11. Will Bonner (Western, Sr.): 16:30 at JD Meet

12. Joseph Taylor (Western, Jr.): 16:31 at JD Meet

13. Will Krehmeyer (Monticello, Sr.): 16:57 at JD Meet

14. Owen Shifflett (Western, Fr.): 17:02 at JD Meet

15t. Reece McKee (Charlottesville, Jr.): 17:04 at JD Meet

15t. Jake Hartogenesis (Albemarle, Jr.): Did not race

Boys Teams

1. Albemarle: 5th at Jefferson District, 18:44 avg.

2. Western Albemarle: Won Jefferson District, 16:47 avg.

3. Louisa: 2nd at Jefferson District, 17:23 avg.

4. Monticello: 3rd at Jefferson District, 18:02 avg.

5. Charlottesville: 4th at Jefferson District, 18:07 avg.

Girls Individuals

1. Arianna DeBoer (Albemarle, Jr.): Did not race

2. Cierra Caicedo (Louisa, Sr.): Won Jefferson District in 19:11

3. Emily Smeds (Fluvanna, Jr.): 19:30 at JD Meet

4. Sterling Hull (Western, Sr.): 20:20 at JD Meet

5. Penelope Tingley (Charlottesville, Fr.): 20:34 at JD Meet

6. Jenna Stutzman (Western, So.): 20:59 at JD Meet

7. Kate Ratcliffe (Western, Jr.): Did not race

8. Meme Zarzyski (Albemarle, Sr.): Did not race

9. Olivia St. Amand (Albemarle, Fr.): 21:00 at JD Meet

10. Madeline Kronebusch (Albemarle, Jr.): Did not race

11. Jackie Neilon (Western, Fr.): Did not race

12. Abby Murphy (Albemarle, Jr.): Did not race

13. Ella Taylor (Western, Jr.): Did not race

14. Kennedy Harris (Louisa, Fr.): 21:10 at JD Meet

15t. Evelyn Anderson (Orange, Fr.): 21:16 at JD Meet

15t. Jordan Stone (Western, Fr.): 21:19 at JD Meet

15t. Kika Van der Pluijm (Charlottesville, Sr.): 21:29 at JD Meet

Girls Teams

1. Western Albemarle: Won Jefferson District, 21:12 avg.

2. Albemarle: 4th at Jefferson District, 21:52 avg.

3. Louisa: 2nd at Jefferson District, 21:17 avg.

4. Fluvanna: 3rd at Jefferson District, 21:36 avg.

5. Charlottesville: 5th at Jefferson District, 22:14 avg.

