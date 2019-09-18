Boys individual

1. Joe Hawkes (Western, Sr.): Won UVa Classic in 15:37

2. Jack Eliason (Western, Sr.): 15:42 at UVa

3. Branden Wood (Louisa, Jr.): 16:01 at UVa

4. Joe Yung (Albemarle, Jr.): 16:17 at Oatlands Invite

5. Will Mackenzie (Albemarle, Sr.): 16:22 at Oatlands

6. Will Bonner (Western, Sr.): 16:34 at UVa

7. Harris Naseh (Albemarle, Sr.): 16:54 at Oatlands

8. JD Macknight (Albemarle, Sr.): 16:54 at Oatlands

9. Joseph Taylor (Western, Jr.): 16:45 at UVa

10. Sam Tamblre (Albemarle, Sr.): 17:04 at Oatlands

11. Ethan Pettyjohn (Orange, Jr.): Did not race

12. Reece McKee (CHS, Jr.): 17:02 at UVa

13. Jack Vigilante (Western, Jr.): 17:09 at UVa

14. Will Krehmeyer (Monticello, Sr.): 17:44 at Region 3C preview

15t. Bowen Varney (Louisa, Sr.): 17:18 at UVa

15t. Mason Love (Tandem, Sr.): Did not race

Boys team

1. Western Albemarle: Won UVa Classic, 16:21 avg.

2. Albemarle: 2nd at Oatlands, 16:42 avg.

3. Louisa: 3rd at UVa, 17:19 avg.

4. Charlottesville: 5th at UVa, 18:01 avg.

5. Monticello: 5th at Region 3C preview, 18:46 avg.

Girls individual

1. Arianna DeBoer (Albemarle, Jr.): 19:54 at Oatlands

2. Cierra Caicedo (Louisa, Sr.): 19:30 at UVa Classic

3. Sterling Hull (Western, Sr.): 20:01 at UVa

4. Emily Smeds (Fluvanna, Jr.): Did not race

5. Jenna Stutzman (Western, So.): 20:14 at UVa

6. Ella Dalton (Covenant, Sr.): 20:35 at UVa

7. Kate Ratcliffe (Western, Jr.): 20:45 at UVa

8. Meme Zarzyski (Albemarle, Sr.): 21:04 at Oatlands

9. Alayna Campbell (Louisa, Jr.): Did not race

10. Madeline Kronebusch (Albemarle, Jr.): 21:28 at Oatlands

11. Penelope Tingley (Charlottesville, So.): 21:33 at UVa

12. Ella Taylor (Western, Jr.): 21:34 at UVa

13. Hanna Guyton (Albemarle, Fr.): 21:44 at Oatlands

14. Jordan Stone (Western, Fr.): 21:40 at UVa

15. Jackie Neilon (Western, Fr.): Did not race

Girls team

1. Western Albemarle: Won UVa Classic, 20:51 avg.

2. Albemarle: 8th at Oatlands, 21:30 avg.

3. Louisa: 5th at UVa, 22:05 avg.

4. Fluvanna: Did not race

5. Charlottesville: 6th at UVa, 22:37 avg.

