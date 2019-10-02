Boys individual
1. Joe Hawkes (Western, Sr.): Did not race
2. Jack Eliason (Western, Sr.): Did not race
3. Branden Wood (Louisa, Jr.): 15:45 at VTCA Invite
4. Will Mackenzie (Albemarle, Sr.): Did not race
5. Joe Yung (Albemarle, Jr.): Did not race
6. Will Bonner (Western, Sr.): Did not race
7. Harris Naseh (Albemarle, Sr.): Did not race
8. JD Macknight (Albemarle, Sr.): Did not race
9. Joseph Taylor (Western, Jr.): Did not race
10. Stephen Smith (Albemarle, Jr.): Did not race
11. Mason Love (Tandem, Jr.): Did not race
12. Stuart Terrill (Western, Sr.): Did not race
13. Sam Tamblre (Albemarle, Sr.): Did not race
14. Bowen Varney (Louisa, Sr.): 16:43 at VTCA Invite
15. Will Krehmeyer (Monticello, Sr.): 17:47 at Octoberfest
Boys team
1. Western Albemarle: Did not race
2. Albemarle: Did not race
3. Louisa: 4th at VTCA, 16:59 avg.
4. Charlottesville: Did not race
5. Monticello: 24th at Octoberfest, 18:25 avg.
Girls Individuals
1. Arianna DeBoer (Albemarle, Jr.): Did not race
2. Cierra Caicedo (Louisa, Sr.): 18:56 at VTCA Invite
3. Sterling Hull (Western, Sr.): 19:50 at VTCA
4. Emily Smeds (Fluvanna, Jr.): 20:03 at VTCA
5. Jenna Stutzman (Western, So.): 20:13 at VTCA
6. Madeline Kronebusch (Albemarle, Jr.): Did not race
7. Ella Dalton (Covenant, Sr.): Did not race
8. Kate Ratcliffe (Western, Jr.): 20:34 at VTCA
9. Meme Zarzyski (Albemarle, Sr.): Did not race
10. Kika Van der Pluijm (Charlottesville, Sr.): Did not race
11. Kennedy Harris (Louisa, Fr.): 20:50 at VTCA
12. Kelly Young (William Monroe, Sr.): Did not race
13. Alexis Henderson (Monticello, Fr.): 21:24 at Octoberfest
14. Jackie Neilon (Western, Fr.): 21:08 at VTCA
15. Jordan Stone (Western, Fr.): 21:12 at VTCA
Girls team
1. Western Albemarle: 4th at VTCA, 20:35 avg.
2. Albemarle: Did not race
3. Louisa: 7th at VTCA, 20:56 avg.
4. Fluvanna: 11th at VTCA, 22:01 avg.
5. Monticello: No team score at Octoberfest
