Boys individuals

1. Joe Hawkes (Western, Sr.): Won FUMA Invite in 15:53

2. Jack Eliason (Western, Sr.): 15:56 at FUMA

3. Branden Wood (Louisa, Jr.): 16:14 at FUMA

4. Will Mackenzie (Albemarle, Sr.): 16:17 at FUMA

5. Joe Yung (Albemarle, Jr.): 16:22 at FUMA

6. Will Bonner (Western, Sr.): 16:30 at FUMA

7. Harris Naseh (Albemarle, Sr.): 16:32 at FUMA

8. JD Macknight (Albemarle, Sr.): 16:38 at FUMA

9. Joseph Taylor (Western, Jr.): 16:46 at FUMA

10. Stephen Smith (Albemarle, Jr.): 16:59 at FUMA

11. Will Krehmeyer (Monticello, Sr.): 16:34 at Adidas

12. Mason Love (Tandem, Sr.): 17:03 at FUMA

13. Stuart Terrill (Western, Sr.): 17:05 at FUMA

14. Sam Tamblre (Albemarle, Sr.): 17:08 at FUMA

15. Bowen Varney (Louisa, Sr.): 17:08 at FUMA

Boys teams

1. Western Albemarle: Won FUMA, 16:27 avg.

2. Albemarle: 2nd at FUMA, 16:34 avg.

3. Louisa: 3rd at FUMA, 17:31 avg.

4. Charlottesville: 7th at FUMA, 18:14 avg.

5. Monticello: 13th at Adidas Invite, 18:00 avg.

Girls individuals

1. Arianna DeBoer (Albemarle, Jr.): Won FUMA in 19:37

2. Cierra Caicedo (Louisa, Sr.): 19:41 at FUMA

3. Sterling Hull (Western, Sr.): 8:46 (2.5K) at RVA Relays

4. Emily Smeds (Fluvanna, Jr.): 20:21 at FUMA

5. Kate Ratcliffe (Western, Jr.): 8:52 at RVA

6. Madeline Kronebusch (Albemarle, Jr.): 21:02 at FUMA

7. Ella Dalton (Covenant, Sr.): 21:14 at FUMA

8. Jenna Stutzman (Western, So.): 9:04 at RVA

9. Meme Zarzyski (Albemarle, Sr.): 21:14 at FUMA

10. Kika Van der Pluijm (Charlottesville, Sr.): 21:21 at FUMA

11. Kelly Young (William Monroe, Sr.): 21:27 at FUMA

12. Alexis Henderson (Monticello, Fr.): 21:10 at Adidas

13. Caroline Wilson (Monticello, Jr.): 21:13 at Adidas

14. Jordan Stone (Western, Fr.): 9:17 at RVA

15. Penelope Tingley (Charlottesville, So.): Did not race

Girls team

1. Western Albemarle: 2nd at RVA Relays

2. Albemarle: 2nd at FUMA, 21:02 avg.

3. Louisa: 6th at FUMA, 21:32 avg.

4. Fluvanna: 8th at FUMA, 22:18 avg.

5. Monticello: Won Adidas “B” Race, 21:54 avg.

