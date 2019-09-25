Boys individuals
1. Joe Hawkes (Western, Sr.): Won FUMA Invite in 15:53
2. Jack Eliason (Western, Sr.): 15:56 at FUMA
3. Branden Wood (Louisa, Jr.): 16:14 at FUMA
4. Will Mackenzie (Albemarle, Sr.): 16:17 at FUMA
5. Joe Yung (Albemarle, Jr.): 16:22 at FUMA
6. Will Bonner (Western, Sr.): 16:30 at FUMA
7. Harris Naseh (Albemarle, Sr.): 16:32 at FUMA
8. JD Macknight (Albemarle, Sr.): 16:38 at FUMA
9. Joseph Taylor (Western, Jr.): 16:46 at FUMA
10. Stephen Smith (Albemarle, Jr.): 16:59 at FUMA
11. Will Krehmeyer (Monticello, Sr.): 16:34 at Adidas
12. Mason Love (Tandem, Sr.): 17:03 at FUMA
13. Stuart Terrill (Western, Sr.): 17:05 at FUMA
14. Sam Tamblre (Albemarle, Sr.): 17:08 at FUMA
15. Bowen Varney (Louisa, Sr.): 17:08 at FUMA
Boys teams
1. Western Albemarle: Won FUMA, 16:27 avg.
2. Albemarle: 2nd at FUMA, 16:34 avg.
3. Louisa: 3rd at FUMA, 17:31 avg.
4. Charlottesville: 7th at FUMA, 18:14 avg.
5. Monticello: 13th at Adidas Invite, 18:00 avg.
Girls individuals
1. Arianna DeBoer (Albemarle, Jr.): Won FUMA in 19:37
2. Cierra Caicedo (Louisa, Sr.): 19:41 at FUMA
3. Sterling Hull (Western, Sr.): 8:46 (2.5K) at RVA Relays
4. Emily Smeds (Fluvanna, Jr.): 20:21 at FUMA
5. Kate Ratcliffe (Western, Jr.): 8:52 at RVA
6. Madeline Kronebusch (Albemarle, Jr.): 21:02 at FUMA
7. Ella Dalton (Covenant, Sr.): 21:14 at FUMA
8. Jenna Stutzman (Western, So.): 9:04 at RVA
9. Meme Zarzyski (Albemarle, Sr.): 21:14 at FUMA
10. Kika Van der Pluijm (Charlottesville, Sr.): 21:21 at FUMA
11. Kelly Young (William Monroe, Sr.): 21:27 at FUMA
12. Alexis Henderson (Monticello, Fr.): 21:10 at Adidas
13. Caroline Wilson (Monticello, Jr.): 21:13 at Adidas
14. Jordan Stone (Western, Fr.): 9:17 at RVA
15. Penelope Tingley (Charlottesville, So.): Did not race
Girls team
1. Western Albemarle: 2nd at RVA Relays
2. Albemarle: 2nd at FUMA, 21:02 avg.
3. Louisa: 6th at FUMA, 21:32 avg.
4. Fluvanna: 8th at FUMA, 22:18 avg.
5. Monticello: Won Adidas “B” Race, 21:54 avg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.