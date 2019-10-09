Boys individual

1. Jack Eliason (Western, Sr.): 15:05 at Great American

2. Joe Hawkes (Western, Sr.): 15:29 at Great American

3. Branden Wood (Louisa, Jr.): Did not race

4. Joe Yung (Albemarle, Jr.): 15:51 at Great American

5. Will Bonner (Western, Sr.): 15:53 at Great American

6. Will Mackenzie (Albemarle, Sr.): 16:01 at Great American

7. Joseph Taylor (Western, Jr.): 15:59 at Great American

8. Mason Love (Tandem, Jr.): 15:57 at Great American

9. JD Macknight (Albemarle, Sr.): 16:06 at Great American

10. Stuart Terrill (Western, Sr.): 16:11 at Great American

11. Stephen Smith (Albemarle, Jr.): 16:23 at Great American

12. Harris Naseh (Albemarle, Sr.): 16:39 at Great American

13. Bowen Varney (Louisa, Sr.): Did not race

14. Will Krehmeyer (Monticello, Sr.): Did not race

15. Jack Vigilante (Western, Jr.): 16:41 at Great American

Boys team

1. Western Albemarle: 6th at Great American, 15:43 avg.

2. Albemarle: 18th at Great American, 16:12 avg.

3. Louisa: Did not race

4. Charlottesville: Did not race

5. Monticello: Did not race

Girls individual

1. Arianna DeBoer (Albemarle, Jr.): 19:06 at Great American

2. Cierra Caicedo (Louisa, Sr.): Did not race

3. Sterling Hull (Western, Sr.): Did not race

4. Emily Smeds (Fluvanna, Jr.): Did not race

5. Jenna Stutzman (Western, So.): Did not race

6. Madeline Kronebusch (Albemarle, Jr.): 20:07 at Great American

7. Kate Ratcliffe (Western, Jr.): Did not race

8. Meme Zarzyski (Albemarle, Sr.): 20:28 at Great American

9. Ella Dalton (Covenant, Sr.): Did not race

10. Abby Murphy (Albemarle, Jr.): 20:31 at Great American

11. Sarah Leach (Albemarle, Sr.): 20:46 at Great American

12. Kika Van der Pluijm (Charlottesville, Sr.): Did not race

13. Kennedy Harris (Louisa, Fr.): Did not race

14. Hanna Guyton (Albemarle, Fr.): 20:51 at Great American

15. Beth Shifflett (Albemarle, Sr.): 20:55 at Great American

Girls team

1. Albemarle: 16th in Great American B Race, 20:16 avg.

2. Western Albemarle: Did not race

3. Louisa: Did not race

4. Fluvanna: Did not race

5. Monticello: Did not race

