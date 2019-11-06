Boys Individuals
1. Jack Eliason (Western, Sr.): Did not race
2. Branden Wood (Louisa, Jr.): Did not race
3. Joe Hawkes (Western, Sr.): Did not race
4. Joe Yung (Albemarle, Jr.): Did not race
5. Will Mackenzie (Albemarle, Sr.): Did not race
6. Harris Naseh (Albemarle, Sr.): Did not race
7. Mason Love (Tandem, Jr.): Did not race
8. JD Macknight (Albemarle, Sr.): Did not race
9. Stephen Smith (Albemarle, Jr.): Did not race
10. Stuart Terrill (Western, Sr.): Did not race
11. Will Bonner (Western, Sr.): Did not race
12. Joseph Taylor (Western, Jr.): Did not race
13. Will Krehmeyer (Monticello, Sr.): Did not race
14. Owen Shifflett (Western, Fr.): Did not race
15t. Reece McKee (Charlottesville, Jr.): Did not race
15t. Jake Hartogenesis (Albemarle, Jr.): Did not race
Boys Teams
1. Albemarle: Did not race
2. Western Albemarle: Did not race
3. Louisa: Did not race
4. Monticello: Did not race
5. Charlottesville: Did not race
Girls Individuals
1. Arianna DeBoer (Albemarle, Jr.): Did not race
2. Cierra Caicedo (Louisa, Sr.): Did not race
3. Emily Smeds (Fluvanna, Jr.): Did not race
4. Sterling Hull (Western, Sr.): Did not race
5. Penelope Tingley (Charlottesville, Fr.): Did not race
6. Jenna Stutzman (Western, So.): Did not race
7. Kate Ratcliffe (Western, Jr.): Did not race
8. Meme Zarzyski (Albemarle, Sr.): Did not race
9. Olivia St. Amand (Albemarle, Fr.): Did not race
10. Madeline Kronebusch (Albemarle, Jr.): Did not race
11. Jackie Neilon (Western, Fr.): Did not race
12. Abby Murphy (Albemarle, Jr.): Did not race
13. Ella Taylor (Western, Jr.): Did not race
14. Kennedy Harris (Louisa, Fr.): Did not race
15t. Evelyn Anderson (Orange, Fr.): Did not race
15t. Jordan Stone (Western, Fr.): Did not race
15t. Kika Van der Pluijm (Charlottesville, Sr.): Did not race
Girls Teams
1. Western Albemarle: Did not race
2. Albemarle: Did not race
3. Louisa: Did not race
4. Fluvanna: Did not race
5. Charlottesville: Did not race
