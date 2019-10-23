Boys individuals

1. Jack Eliason (Western, Sr.): Did not race

2. Branden Wood (Louisa, Jr.): 16:29 at Wolves Invite

3. Joe Hawkes (Western, Sr.): Did not race

4. Joe Yung (Albemarle, Jr.): Did not race

5. Will Mackenzie (Albemarle, Sr.): Did not race

6. Harris Naseh (Albemarle, Sr.): Did not race

7. Mason Love (Tandem, Jr.): 16:07 at Milestat Invite

8. JD Macknight (Albemarle, Sr.): Did not race

9. Stephen Smith (Albemarle, Jr.): Did not race

10. Joseph Taylor (Western, Jr.): Did not race

11. Stuart Terrill (Western, Sr.): Did not race

12. Will Bonner (Western, Sr.): Did not race

13. Will Krehmeyer (Monticello, Sr.): Did not race

14. Reece McKee (Charlottesville, Jr.): Did not race

15. Jake Hartogenesis (Albemarle, Jr.): Did not race

Boys teams

1. Albemarle: Did not race

2. Western Albemarle: Did not race

3. Louisa: 2nd at Wolves Invite, 17:22 avg

4. Monticello: Did not race

5. Charlottesville: Did not race

Girls individuals

1. Arianna DeBoer (Albemarle, Jr.): Did not race

2. Cierra Caicedo (Louisa, Sr.): 19:17 at Wolves Invite

3. Jenna Stutzman (Western, So.): 19:21 at Milestat Invite

4. Sterling Hull (Western, Sr.): 19:28 at Milestat

5. Kate Ratcliffe (Western, Jr.): 19:36 at Milestat

6. Penelope Tingley (Charlottesville, Fr.): Did not race

7. Emily Smeds (Fluvanna, Jr.): Did not race

8. Meme Zarzyski (Albemarle, Sr.): Did not race

9. Kika Van der Pluijm (Charlottesville, Sr.): Did not race

10. Jackie Neilon (Western, Fr.): 20:09 at Milestat

11. Madeline Kronebusch (Albemarle, Jr.): Did not race

12. Abby Murphy (Albemarle, Jr.): Did not race

13. Ella Taylor (Western, Jr.): 20:27 at Milestat

14. Evelyn Anderson (Orange, Fr.): 20:33 at Milestat

15t. Kennedy Harris (Louisa, Fr.): 21:38 at Wolves

15t. Jordan Stone (Western, Fr.): 20:41 at Milestat

Girls teams

1. Western Albemarle: 8th at Milestat, 19:49 avg.

2. Albemarle: Did not race

3. Louisa: 4th at Wolves Invite, 21:25 avg.

4. Charlottesville: Did not race

5. Fluvanna: Did not race

