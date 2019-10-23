Boys individuals
1. Jack Eliason (Western, Sr.): Did not race
2. Branden Wood (Louisa, Jr.): 16:29 at Wolves Invite
3. Joe Hawkes (Western, Sr.): Did not race
4. Joe Yung (Albemarle, Jr.): Did not race
5. Will Mackenzie (Albemarle, Sr.): Did not race
6. Harris Naseh (Albemarle, Sr.): Did not race
7. Mason Love (Tandem, Jr.): 16:07 at Milestat Invite
8. JD Macknight (Albemarle, Sr.): Did not race
9. Stephen Smith (Albemarle, Jr.): Did not race
10. Joseph Taylor (Western, Jr.): Did not race
11. Stuart Terrill (Western, Sr.): Did not race
12. Will Bonner (Western, Sr.): Did not race
13. Will Krehmeyer (Monticello, Sr.): Did not race
14. Reece McKee (Charlottesville, Jr.): Did not race
15. Jake Hartogenesis (Albemarle, Jr.): Did not race
Boys teams
1. Albemarle: Did not race
2. Western Albemarle: Did not race
3. Louisa: 2nd at Wolves Invite, 17:22 avg
4. Monticello: Did not race
5. Charlottesville: Did not race
Girls individuals
1. Arianna DeBoer (Albemarle, Jr.): Did not race
2. Cierra Caicedo (Louisa, Sr.): 19:17 at Wolves Invite
3. Jenna Stutzman (Western, So.): 19:21 at Milestat Invite
4. Sterling Hull (Western, Sr.): 19:28 at Milestat
5. Kate Ratcliffe (Western, Jr.): 19:36 at Milestat
6. Penelope Tingley (Charlottesville, Fr.): Did not race
7. Emily Smeds (Fluvanna, Jr.): Did not race
8. Meme Zarzyski (Albemarle, Sr.): Did not race
9. Kika Van der Pluijm (Charlottesville, Sr.): Did not race
10. Jackie Neilon (Western, Fr.): 20:09 at Milestat
11. Madeline Kronebusch (Albemarle, Jr.): Did not race
12. Abby Murphy (Albemarle, Jr.): Did not race
13. Ella Taylor (Western, Jr.): 20:27 at Milestat
14. Evelyn Anderson (Orange, Fr.): 20:33 at Milestat
15t. Kennedy Harris (Louisa, Fr.): 21:38 at Wolves
15t. Jordan Stone (Western, Fr.): 20:41 at Milestat
Girls teams
1. Western Albemarle: 8th at Milestat, 19:49 avg.
2. Albemarle: Did not race
3. Louisa: 4th at Wolves Invite, 21:25 avg.
4. Charlottesville: Did not race
5. Fluvanna: Did not race
