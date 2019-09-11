Boys individual

1. Joe Hawkes (Western, Sr.): Won Cup in 9:38 (course record)

2. Jack Eliason (Western, Sr.): 9:47 at Cup

3. Branden Wood (Louisa, Jr.): 10:00 at Cup/16:02 at Pole Green

4. Will Bonner (Western, Sr.): 10:09 at Cup

5. Joe Yung (Albemarle, Jr.): 10:20 at Cup

6. Will Mackenzie (Albemarle, Sr.): 10:24 at Cup

7. Harris Naseh (Albemarle, Sr.): 10:25 at Cup

8. Sam Tamblre (Albemarle, Sr.): 10:34 at Cup

9. JD Macknight (Albemarle, Sr.): 10:35 at Cup

10. Ethan Pettyjohn (Orange, Jr.): 10:36 at Cup, 17:34 Win at WFS

11. Brett Harris (Albemarle, Sr.): 10:41 at Cup

12. Bowen Varney (Louisa, Sr.): 10:45 at Cup, 16:59 at Pole Green

13. Hewson Duffy (St. Anne's, Sr.): 10:47 at Cup

14. Will Krehmeyer (Monticello, Sr.): 10:49 at Cup

15t. Reece McKee (CHS, Jr.): 10:55 at Cup, 18:00 at WFS

15t. Mason Love (Tandem, Sr.): 10:39 at Cup, 18:10 at WFS

Boys team

1. Western Albemarle: Broke Cup team record in 41:21

2. Albemarle: 2nd at Cup in 42:23

3. Louisa: 3rd at Cup in 43:59

4. Monticello: 8th at Cup in 47:10

5. Charlottesville: 2nd at WFS Invite, 19:25 avg.

Girls individual

1. Arianna DeBoer (Albemarle, Jr.): Won Cup in 12:04

2. Cierra Caicedo (Louisa, Sr.): 12:13 at Cup, 19:30 at Pole Green

3. Sterling Hull (Western, Sr.): 12:28 at Cup

4. Emily Smeds (Fluvanna, Jr.): 12:34 at Cup

5. Jenna Stutzman (Western, So.): 12:40 at Cup

6. Sarah Leech (Albemarle, Sr.): 12:53 at Cup

7. Kate Ratcliffe (Western, Jr.): 13:05 at Cup

8. Beth Shifflett (Albemarle, Sr.): 13:11 at Cup

9. Meme Zarzyski (Albemarle, Sr.): 13:15 at Cup

10. Alayna Campbell (Louisa, Jr.): 13:21 at Cup

11. Madeline Kronebusch (Albemarle, Jr.): 13:22 at Cup

12. Jordan Stone (Western, Fr.): 13:27 at Cup

13. Maeci Frank (Western, Jr.): 13:30 at Cup

14. Jackie Neilon (Western, Fr.): 13:33 at Cup

15t. Ella Dalton (Covenant, Sr.): 20:58 at Pole Green

15t.  Kelly Young (William Monroe, Sr.): 13:37 at Cup

Girls team

1. Albemarle: Cup Champs in 51:23

2. Western Albemarle: 2nd at Cup in 51:52

3. Louisa: 3rd at Cup in 54:06

4. Fluvanna: 6th at Cup in 55:47

5. Monticello: 7th at Cup in 56:55

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Alec Lorenzoni

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments