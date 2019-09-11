Boys individual
1. Joe Hawkes (Western, Sr.): Won Cup in 9:38 (course record)
2. Jack Eliason (Western, Sr.): 9:47 at Cup
3. Branden Wood (Louisa, Jr.): 10:00 at Cup/16:02 at Pole Green
4. Will Bonner (Western, Sr.): 10:09 at Cup
5. Joe Yung (Albemarle, Jr.): 10:20 at Cup
6. Will Mackenzie (Albemarle, Sr.): 10:24 at Cup
7. Harris Naseh (Albemarle, Sr.): 10:25 at Cup
8. Sam Tamblre (Albemarle, Sr.): 10:34 at Cup
9. JD Macknight (Albemarle, Sr.): 10:35 at Cup
10. Ethan Pettyjohn (Orange, Jr.): 10:36 at Cup, 17:34 Win at WFS
11. Brett Harris (Albemarle, Sr.): 10:41 at Cup
12. Bowen Varney (Louisa, Sr.): 10:45 at Cup, 16:59 at Pole Green
13. Hewson Duffy (St. Anne's, Sr.): 10:47 at Cup
14. Will Krehmeyer (Monticello, Sr.): 10:49 at Cup
15t. Reece McKee (CHS, Jr.): 10:55 at Cup, 18:00 at WFS
15t. Mason Love (Tandem, Sr.): 10:39 at Cup, 18:10 at WFS
Boys team
1. Western Albemarle: Broke Cup team record in 41:21
2. Albemarle: 2nd at Cup in 42:23
3. Louisa: 3rd at Cup in 43:59
4. Monticello: 8th at Cup in 47:10
5. Charlottesville: 2nd at WFS Invite, 19:25 avg.
Girls individual
1. Arianna DeBoer (Albemarle, Jr.): Won Cup in 12:04
2. Cierra Caicedo (Louisa, Sr.): 12:13 at Cup, 19:30 at Pole Green
3. Sterling Hull (Western, Sr.): 12:28 at Cup
4. Emily Smeds (Fluvanna, Jr.): 12:34 at Cup
5. Jenna Stutzman (Western, So.): 12:40 at Cup
6. Sarah Leech (Albemarle, Sr.): 12:53 at Cup
7. Kate Ratcliffe (Western, Jr.): 13:05 at Cup
8. Beth Shifflett (Albemarle, Sr.): 13:11 at Cup
9. Meme Zarzyski (Albemarle, Sr.): 13:15 at Cup
10. Alayna Campbell (Louisa, Jr.): 13:21 at Cup
11. Madeline Kronebusch (Albemarle, Jr.): 13:22 at Cup
12. Jordan Stone (Western, Fr.): 13:27 at Cup
13. Maeci Frank (Western, Jr.): 13:30 at Cup
14. Jackie Neilon (Western, Fr.): 13:33 at Cup
15t. Ella Dalton (Covenant, Sr.): 20:58 at Pole Green
15t. Kelly Young (William Monroe, Sr.): 13:37 at Cup
Girls team
1. Albemarle: Cup Champs in 51:23
2. Western Albemarle: 2nd at Cup in 51:52
3. Louisa: 3rd at Cup in 54:06
4. Fluvanna: 6th at Cup in 55:47
5. Monticello: 7th at Cup in 56:55
