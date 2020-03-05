Tommy Mangrum and Riley Prichard were key contributors for the Western Albemarle boys basketball team two years ago during its run to the VHSL Class 3 state championship game.
The senior duo hopes to make return trip to VCU’s Siegel Center next week.
That journey starts Friday at 7 p.m. as the Warriors take on reigning Class 3 state champion Northside (18-8) in the VHSL Class 3 state quarterfinals at Albemarle High School.
Despite a 63-42 loss at the hands of John Marshall in the 2018 state championship game, Mangrum still remembers the game and would love to have another shot with this team.
“It was an awesome experience,” he said. “We got to play in a lot of really cool places and meet some really cool people. I think how it’ll help me knowing what is ahead of us if we can take care of our business. I try to preach it to the younger guys that weren’t a part of that team that if we keep winning, there are some amazing things ahead.”
This year’s run by Wetern is eerily similar to the one two years ago.
Mangrum hit a buzzer-beater to beat Hidden Valley in the state quarterfinals. They followed that up with a thrilling overtime win over Northside in the state semifinals.
Last week, Henry Sullivan’s tip-in at the buzzer in overtime against Spotswood secured the program’s fourth state tournament appearance in the past five years. Mangrum followed that up with another game-winner at the buzzer to beat Liberty Christian Academy and secure the Region 3C championship.
“It’s really crazy that that happened, but a win’s a win,” Mangrum said. “It’s given us a lot of confidence though. We’ve played some incredible teams already and I’m sure we’ll be playing even better teams through this state tourney, but knowing that we can beat these really good teams reassures us and fuels us to keep winning.”
Mangrum has been the catalyst for this team all season. The 6-foot-3 forward averaged 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals a game this season to earn Jefferson District and Region 3C player of the year honors. The Hood College commit ranks second on the school’s all-time scoring list and is 13 points shy of 1,300 for his career.
But Western Albemarle (22-6) is far form one-dimensional. The Warriors have experienced guards that can knock down shots or drive to the basket. They have good size up front and really understand that importance of rebounding and defense.
Andrew Shifflett averaged 7.4 points, 3.8 assists. 2.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals a game this season and is the unquestioned floor general for the Warriors. Prichard, a second team all-region performer, contributed 7.7 points and 4.5 boards a game.
Inside, Sullivan, a 6-8 sophomore, averaged 6.2 points and 6.5 rebounds a game to garner second-team all-region honors. Freshman forward Josh Sime averaged 5.9 points and 4.9 boards and is a weapon offensively in the post.
The most telling statistic, Mangrum said, is the team’s unselfishness on the court.
“I think the secret to our success is that this team really sticks by one another,” Mangrum said. “We’ve gone through some wars this year and we’ve had our ups and downs. This team has never given up and each game we strive to be better than our last one. Everyone’s in it together. There are no egos and everyone just wants to win. It’s a great atmosphere to be around.”
Western Albemarle coach Darren Maynard credits playing in the highly competitive Jefferson District, as well as a beefed-up nondistrict slate for preparing them to play in big games like this.
The Warriors are 3-1 this season in neutral court games, including a 54-49 victory over Nansemond River in the Virginia Preps Classic on Jan. 25 in Virginia Beach. That win capped a stretch of seven games in 16 days for the Warriors.
“That brutal schedule we had to get through has really helped us,” Maynard said. “We’ve played in so many close games this year that we have learned how to function under pressure. The win at the Beach over Nansemond River was a breakthrough of sorts. That win gave us confidence that we could come through when it counted.”
Northside (18-8) returns one starter from last year’s state championship team, but Coach Bill Pope’s team is always a tough out this time of year. The veteran coach has won 558 games during his career and understands what it takes to win playoff basketball games.
Jordan Wooden started for the Vikings last season and has led the team with 15.6 points and 7.8 rebounds a game this winter. Sophomore shooting guard Ayrion Journiette averaged 15.5 points a game this season and converted 44% from behind the arc. Junior Jamison Foley, a transfer from Lord Botetourt, averaged 12.2 points a game this season and can give them some size inside.
“Northside is very athletic, and very quick,” Maynard said. “Jordan Wooden is their best player. He can shoot the three well and drives hard. Ayrion Journiette drives aggressively and can shoot well. Jamison Foley is a lefty sharp-shooter.”
The Vikings don’t have a ton of size on their roster, but their great equalizer is the 3-point shot. Pope’s team buried 10 in the final two games of the regional tournament, including five from Foley against Cave Spring in the championship game.
Northside has a 5-3 record in away games this season and are 2-2 on neutral courts. The winner of Friday’s game will take on either Armstrong or Lakeland in the Class 3 state semifinals next Tuesday.
Mangrum and his teammates are excited about this opportunity.
“We’ve never won a state championship and that’s been a dream ever since middle school,” he said. “There’s no better way than to end your high school career with that state championship. I think as a team, we’re all on the same page in that we all want to win and bring home the basketball program’s first-ever state championship.”
Maynard has won 425 games during his 24 seasons at Western Albemarle. This will mark his seventh trip to the state tournament. He hopes this trip will last a little bit longer.
“It means a lot,” Maynard said. “I wanted this for my players. This has been the most bought-in group that I can remember. I wanted them to have the wonderful type of experience that we had two years ago when we were state runner-up. It’s just an awesome feeling to still be playing this time of year This is special for our senior class — Tommy Mangrum, Riley Prichard and Angelo Garono — to experience.”
