Confidence comes from preparation and expecting to deliver in key moments.
After winning three straight games on last-second shots, the Western Albemarle boys basketball team has an abundance of it.
Andrew Shifflett scored the game-winner at the buzzer and the Warriors defeated defending state champion Northside 51-49 on Friday night in the VHSL Class 3 state quarterfinals.
The Warriors’ latest set of heroics at the buzzer propelled them into the state Final Four.
“I’ve never been a part of two in a row, now this is three of run, so maybe we’re destined for something,” Western Albemarle head coach Darren Maynard said. “You got to think maybe some good things are ahead of us in the next two games if we can keep this going.
“We have gotten really good at not panicking down the stretch. All the tight games we’ve played in all year, we just keep plugging along. I know a little bit of luck is involved too, but we don’t panic and we just do our thing.”
With 11 seconds remaining and the game tied at 49, Maynard drew up the final play for his team during a timeout.
When play resumed, Northside’s defense locked down on defense and kept Riley Prichard from penetrating the lane. He passed to fellow senior Tommy Mangrum, who took a shot but was off the mark. Henry Sullivan tipped the rebound to Shifflett, who scored off the glass as time expired.
“I looked up to make sure there was time on the clock,” Shifflett said after the thrilling finish. “Once I realized that, I was super excited, all the fans started storming the court and it’s something I’ll cherish for a really long time.”
The Warriors tied the contest twice in the final quarter but were unable to pull ahead of the Vikings until the final moments of the game. Prichard scored on a 3-pointer as part of a 5-0 run to begin the frame, tying the score at 42. Northside responded and pulled ahead by three points again, but Mangrum’s third trey of the night tied the game at 49 and set up Shifflett’s last-second heroics.
“They tied it up but then we had the ball back again and we just felt like we needed one more score,” Northside head coach Bill Pope said. “They put the little traps on us and that was bothering us. Heck of a game, [Western] has a really good team and deserved to win.”
Northside was in front on the scoreboard most of the night with the exception of the first few minutes of the first quarter and the last minute of the second quarter but was unable to create separation from their opponent.
An 8-0 run to begin the second half included back-to-back 3-pointers from Jamison Foley that put Northside in the driver’s seat on the scoreboard after they fell behind before intermission. Ayrion Journiette scored eight of this team-high 18 points to during the third quarter.
Western managed to keep the game close with a resilient response that included points from Prichard, Mangrum and Joshua Sime. The Warriors’ defense has been the staple for the team all season and played a pivotal role in keeping the Vikings within striking distance as they buckled down following the slow start in the third quarter.
Mangrum ended the night with a game-high 21 points, while Prichard and Sime each scored nine for the Warriors. Foley finished with 15 points as Northside’s second leading scorer, who were without Jordan Wooden, their scoring and rebound leader this season, due to an injury sustained in Thursday’s practice.
The Warriors will be looking to make a trip to the state championship game for the second time in three years if they can earn a victory on Tuesday. They will have to beat Region A champion Lakeland to earn a return trip to VCU’s Siegel Center, the site of the state championship game.
