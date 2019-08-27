For more than three decades, the Ragged Mountain Cup has celebrated excellence in high school cross country in Central Virginia.
The 36th rendition of the event on Tuesday was among the more entertaining competitions thanks to a record-setting performance by Western Albemarle’s Joe Hawkes in the boys race.
The senior standout turned in a 9-minute, 38-second effort during the anchor leg of the 4x2-mile relay to eclipse Tyler Stutzman’s individual record of 9:43 that was set in 2008.
The race was anything but routine, however.
Albemarle and Louisa County took turns taking the lead through the first two legs of the boys race. That’s when all-state runners Jack Eliason and Hawkes took over.
“Honestly, it went just the way we wanted it to,” Hawkes said. “We wanted our first leg to get out right near the front, which it did and the second leg, we wanted to keep it within range, and then Jack and I were just going to close it out.”
Eliason trailed by the leader by 50 seconds heading into the third leg, but the senior quickly closed the gap through the first mile and went to work during the final portion of his leg.
“I was just trying to make sure that I gained some ground on Albemarle, Louisa and Tandem and make sure I put Joe Hawkes in a good position so that it was possible for us to win,” Eliason said. “Fortunately enough, I pulled into the lead and gave the lead to Hawkes and he executed the plan well and he ran his heart out.”
Eliason gave his teammate a comfortable cushion to work with on the final lap and allowed Hawkes to make a run at history.
“I figured it was going to be kind of like a time trial,” Hawkes said. “If someone had been out ahead of me, the plan really wouldn’t have changed for me. No matter what the situation was, I had a certain plan that I wanted to execute.”
Prior to the race, Hawkes outlined his race plan in four paragraphs and perfectly executed each phase to make history.
“[The plan] was basically to relax on the [opening stretch] and just start gradually picking up the pace,” he said. “And then what we always do is after the mile mark, just crush the hill up the turn and at that point, it’s simple.”
Western Albemarle’s A team of Will Bonner, Thomas Kallen, Eliason and Hawkes won the team title with an overall time of 41:21, more than a minute ahead of Albemarle’s top group of J.D. MacKnight, Harris Naseh, Stephen Smith, Will Mackenzie (42:23).
Individually, Hawkes edged Eliason (9:47) for medalist honors. Louisa County’s Branden Wood (10:00) was third, followed by Bonner (10:09) and Albemarle’s Joe Yung (10:20).
For Eliason, the Ragged Mountain Cup is one of the spotlight races of the season.
“It’s great to kick off the season, seeing who can pick off this win,” he said. “It’s against all the local teams, private and public, and it’s just a great competition to start the year off “
On the girls' side, Albemarle’s Arianna DeBoer, Beth Shifflett, Meme Zarzyski and Sarah Leech led from wire-to-wire to claim the team title with a time of 51:23.
“It was just so much fun,” Shifflett said. “We went into it confident and we knew we had been training hard all summer and we were just ready and excited and had the time of our lives.”
DeBoer set the tone early with a meet-best time of 12:04 to put the Albemarle "Bang Bang" team in the lead after the first leg. Shifflett and Zarzyski maintained the lead during their two-mile legs to set up Leech to bring home the win.
The senior standout maintained the lead through the first mile and a half, before holding off a late push from Western Albemarle’s Sterling Hull to bring home the title.
“The whole time, I was telling myself, I need to keep the lead,” Leech said. “I heard them cheering for the girl behind me and I was like, I’ve got to go, so I just had to book it. I just kept gradually getting faster throughout the race.”
Western Albemarle’s team of Jenna Stutzman, Ella Taylor, Katie Ratcliffe and Hull finished second with a time of 51:52. Louisa County was third (54:06), followed by Western Albemarle’s "BanannaPatchMumble" and Albemarle’s "Dangerous Women."
“We know a lot of the people here and we talk to them and wish them luck, but when you get on the course it’s throw-down time,” Zarzyski said. “Like here we go Western, it’s rivalry time. It’s really exciting”