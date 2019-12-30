The Western Albemarle boys basketball team got off to a fast start against West Potomac on Monday in the third place game of the Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic at Albemarle High School.
The Warriors jumped out to an 11-0 lead on the Wolverines behind hot 3-point shooting and appeared to be on their way to a convincing win. West Potomac was able to battle back and make things interesting in the fourth quarter, but Western was able to hold on for a 49-46 victory.
The Wolverines had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds, but Bradley Harden’s 3-pointer was off the mark. It ended a tense and physical fourth quarter that saw the two teams combine for 20 free throws.
The two most important free throws came with 42.3 seconds remaining and Western clinging to a one-point lead. Isaac Sumpter calmly sank both shots from the charity stripe to extend the Warriors’ lead to three. West Potomac had several chances to tie the game in the final 40 seconds, including Harden’s final 3-point attempt, but were unable to hit the equalizer.
Tommy Mangrum finished with 25 points, including nine in the fourth quarter, to lead Western (8-1). Riley Prichard added nine points for the Warriors, who bounced back from a loss to rival Albemarle in the semifinals of the Holiday Classic.
Jack Fricka and Jackson Mayo each had 14 points for West Potomac.
Western Albemarle returns to Jefferson District action on Friday night when it hosts Orange County at 7:30 p.m.
Harrisonburg 58, William Monroe 50 (OT)
The William Monroe girls basketball team was just seconds away from a hard-fought win in the third-place game of the Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic on Monday afternoon.
Mariah Cain had other ideas.
The Harrisonburg sophomore sank the game-tying 3-pointer in the final seconds of regulation to force overtime, then added five more points in the extra session to lead the Blue Streaks to a comeback win over the Greene Dragons.
Cain finished with 23 points for the Blue Streaks, who outscored William Monroe 10-2 in overtime. Jay Garcia was one point shy of a double-double for Harrisonburg, finishing with nine points and 14 rebounds.
William Monroe, which has been dealing with a bug that has affected a substantial portion of the team, will look to get back on track on Saturday when it takes on Jefferson Forest in the Play 4 Preemies Showcase at 4:15 p.m. at Western Albemarle High School.
