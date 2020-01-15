Tommy Mangrum takes pride in his leadership role on the Western Albemarle boys basketball team.
That came through in a big way Wednesday night.
The senior forward scored 14 of his season-high 30 points in the fourth quarter as the Warriors pulled away for a 69-58 home victory over Fluvanna County to remain one game back of Louisa County in the race for the Jefferson District title.
“I felt like my presence wasn’t necessarily known in that game through the first three [quarters],” Mangrum said. “I didn’t want to lose this game and I hate letting games go by. I really wanted to show what I had and help the team and it turned out well.”
Fluvanna County (5-7, 0-5 Jefferson District) held the early edge thanks to some strong perimeter shooting. Isaac Rivera and John Rittenhouse each canned 3-pointers as the Flucos built an 8-5 lead with 4:28 in the first quarter.
After a poor start shooting the basketball, Western Albemarle (11-2, 5-1) regrouped and made five of its next six shots from the floor to build a 16-13 lead after one quarter.
The momentum carried over into the second as the Warriors opened with an 18-4 run to build a commanding 32-17 lead. Mangrum was once again the catalyst with seven points, while Josh Sime added four more to spearhead the run.
“I think it was just mental,” Mangrum said. “We were missing a lot of shots in the beginning, but toward the end, we were taking the ball to the paint, getting balls up, making layups and getting to the free throw line.”
Fluvanna didn’t back down and answered with a run of its own. Kobe Edmonds and Rittenhouse scored five points apiece and Bobby Gardner capped a 14-3 run with a 3-pointer to close the gap to 35-31 with 49 seconds left in the half.
The Warriors answered with buckets from Henry Sullivan and Mangrum in the paint just before halftime to extend the lead to 39-31 at intermission.
The Flucos battled back in the third period as Coach Heath Bralley cranked up Fluvanna’s full-court pressure defense. Edmonds opened the second half with six points and Daniel Campbell added a long trey to give Fluvanna County its biggest lead, 45-41 with 2:31 remaining in the quarter.
Western Albemarle countered by pounding the ball in the paint to utilize its size advantage inside.
Sime and Mangrum each converted three-point plays to give WAHS an eight-point lead.
Fluvanna wouldn’t go away quietly as Edmonds scored five points in the final 30 seconds of the quarter to trim the lead to 51-50.
That’s when Mangrum took over.
The senior standout opened the fourth quarter with eight straight points and Sullivan capped a 10-5 run with a stick-back dunk with 4:04 left to build a 61-55 lead.
“I knew that in the fourth quarter, I wasn’t playing as well,” Mangrum said. “But I knew in the fourth quarter I had to kick it in and get the team’s confidence up and I wanted to leave my mark on this game.”
The Flucos tried to make a late comeback as Rivera and Rittenhouse knocked down shots from behind the arc to close the lead to 65-58 with 59 seconds left. That would be as close as they would get as Western Albemarle went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line in the final seconds to pick up its 11th straight win over Fluvanna County.
Edmonds finished with 20 points to lead the Flucos. Rittenhouse added 14 points and Campbell chipped in nine points and five blocks.
For Western Albemarle, Mangrum poured in 30 points and 13 rebounds to move him within six points of 1,000 for his career.
Riley Prichard finished with 10 points and five steals. Sullivan added eight points and 12 rebounds, while Sime also tallied eight in the win.
Mangrum was happy with the way his team battled back.
“We knew we were down and we couldn’t let up if we’re trying to win the district,” Mangrum said. “We were really focused on this game and really tried to play our best.”
