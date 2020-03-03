LYNCHBURG — The last thing Western Albemarle coach Lindy Bain told Jack Eliason before he took the oval prior to the 3,200-meter race at the VHSL Class 3 state indoor track and field championships on Tuesday afternoon was simple.
Have some fun.
The senior distance standout did that and then some, winning the event in a state-record time of 9 minutes, 26.75 seconds to break former Warrior standout Gannon Willcuts’ mark (9:28) set in 2015.
The victory also helped Western Albemarle (57 points) edge Jefferson District rival Fluvanna County (51) for the VHSL Class 3 state championship.
Eliason seized the lead in the opening 200 meters and never looked back in a dominant performance. He was quick to give credit to the guys that helped paved the way for the program.
“Hat off to Gannon Willcuts for getting this team to where it is now,” Eliason said. “Without him, a lot of guys wouldn’t have run. He was so inspiring and I want to thank him.”
Eliason also finished third in the 1,600 for the Warriors and teamed with Joe Hawkes, Stuart Terrill and Joseph Taylor to win the 4x800-meter relay (8:03.01) during the first day of the state meet on Monday.
“Winning a state [individual] championship is great,” Eliason said. “But the ultimate goal is to win a [team] state championship and it just says a lot about our program. Thanks to Coach Bain and all the assistant coaches. They got us here.”
Hawkes captured two individual state titles for Western Albemarle to go along with his relay crown. Not bad for a guy that missed last year’s winter track season with injury.
The senior raised some eyebrows with his victory in the 1,000. Hawkes trailed Christiansburg’s Ethan Wilson with 60 meters to go before embarking on a big kick on the back straightaway.
He pulled ahead of Wilson just before the tape and then dove for the finish line to lock up the victory with a time of 2:34.66.
“I thought I had the lead by more, then with about 150 yards, he actually clipped me in the heel so I realized he was right next to me and then he passed by me,” Hawkes said. “But then I came back and I kind of just dove, just to make sure.”
Terrill finished fifth in the 1,600 and sixth in the 3,200. Henry Sullivan placed fifth in the 55 hurdles.
Fluvanna finishes second
Ledric Reid remembered hitting a hurdle in last year’s state indoor meet, which caused him to come up just short of his goal of an individual state title.
The senior sprinter made the most of his second opportunity Tuesday, winning the 55 hurdles with a time of 7.74 to claim his first state crown.
“It was nice,” Reid said. “I was a little nervous going into it, but I didn’t want that to hold me back. I had a really good opportunity. I could’ve been faster, but I still took home a state championship.”
Reid finds strength on the track from his mom, a single parent who has helped him live out his dream.
“I’ve been training hard for this,” Reid said. “My mom is my inspiration and that kind of got me through this. She just works so much and this could potentially be my shot for her to never work again.”
Eli Hartzog finished second in the shot-put (55-0) Monday during the opening day of the meet. Freshman Jaden Ferguson placed second in the high jump (6-2), third in the triple jump (44-1½) and fourth in the long jump (21-10½).
The Flucos also finished third in the 4x200-meter relay (1:33.80).
Trent has big day
Will Trent took home top honors in multiple events to lead Monticello (25) to an eighth-place finish.
The junior sprinter opened the meet with a victory in the 500 with a time of 1:05.47, edging Broadway’s Blake Morgan.
“I came in feeling pretty confident about the race because we had raced each other last week at regionals,” Trent said. “I knew I had a quicker start than him, so I just tried to use that to my advantage.”
He followed that up with another standout performance in his featured event, the 300. He won the top prize going away with a time of 34.75.
Trent said he’s learned this season the importance of running with a lead.
“It means that I’ve gotten stronger throughout the season,” he said. “At first, I was letting up at the end in extra close races and it showed today.”
Hunter Ray (2:41.03) finished sixth in the 1,000 for the Mustangs, while Will Krehmeyer (9:55.45) finished seventh in the 3,200.
Hoffman wins shot put
William Monroe’s Alex Hoffman had previously qualified for two VHSL state indoor track and field championships, but was unable to bring any hardware back to Stanardsville.
The senior standout changed that Monday afternoon when he outdueled Fluvanna County’s Eli Hartzog to claim the Class 3 state indoor shot put title.
“I thank God, first and foremost, for all the abilities he has blessed me with,” Hoffman said. “This will be a huge confidence boost entering the spring season.”
Hoffman trailed Hartzog through the first two throws, but the William Monroe product unleashed a throw of 55 feet, four inches to move in front.
“I felt excited and nervous going into this meet,” Hoffman said. “I felt confident with all the hard work I had put in.”
The throw stood up as Hartzog finished second with a throw of 55-0 to give Central Virginia the top two finishers at the state indoor meet. William Monroe teammate Trevor Myers finished fifth with a throw of 47-6½.
Hoffman credited Hartzog for challenging him on Monday.
“Eli and I have battled all throughout our high school careers,” he said. “We bring out the best in each other. We’ve also become friends along the way.”
For William Monroe’s girls, Kianna Hatchett placed fifth in the triple jump (34-9¾) in the girls Class 3 meet.
Western girls finish third
Sterling Hull earned Top 5 finishes in multiple events to lead the Western Albemarle girls team to a third-place finish at the state meet.
The senior placed second in the 1,600 with a time of 5:13.73. She also was third in the 1,000 (3:04.99).
In addition, she teamed with Jenna Stutzman, Ella Taylor and Kate Ratcliffe to place second in the 4x800 relay with a time of 9:41.20.
Stutzman placed third in the 1,600 (5:18.96) and the 3,200 (12:06.57) for the Warriors. The WAHS 4x400 relay team also was second in the final meet of the night.
In the pole vault, Western Albemarle had three athletes score points. Cierra Halloran was sixth with a height of 9-6. She was followed by Megan Futty and Emma Blackman.
CHS frosh gets all-state honors
Charlottesville’s Maddie Packer earned three Top 5 finishes and captured a relay title in her first Class 3 state meet.
The freshman teamed with Elizabeth Burns, Amalia Ventre and Eliza Schock won the 4x200 relay (1:47.31). The Black Knights also won the 4x400 relay (4:08.85).
Individually, Packer garnered bronze in the high jump with a leap of 5-2. She also was third in the 300 (42.27) and fifth in the long jump (16-8 ¾).
Lucia Hoskins was fourth in the 1,000 (3:07.31). Burns was third in the triple jump (36-2) and sixth in the 55 (7.58). Ventre was sixth in the 500 (1:21.70).
On the boys’ side, Jamez Lynch Jr. finished fifth in the triple jump with a leap of 42-1 ½. Miles Kershner was fifth in the 300 meters (36.54).
Louisa star wins long jump
Isaac Haywood spent most of the winter playing forward for the Louisa County boys basketball team.
The senior showcased he can get the job done on the track as well, capturing gold in the long jump in the Class 4 meet
After dominating the preliminary round, Haywood maintained the lead (21-5) through the final round of jumps before Menchville’s Jason Aldridge posted a leap of 22-2 in his final jump.
With one jump left, Haywood understood the task at hand.
“I knew his last [attempt] he was going to jump something,” Haywood said. “I heard the crowd got loud and I turned around and say what he jumped. I had to gather myself and I went in with the mindset, I’ve done this before. Being the last jumper, I know that I have the advantage and I just took it.”
With the crowd clapping, Haywood raced down the runaway and unleashed a personal best jump of 22-6½ to claim the title.
He also finished third in the triple jump (44-6½) and fifth in the high jump (6-0).
Bowen Varney (2:31.84) finished fifth in the 1,000 for the Lions.
On the girls; side, Dahja Price placed second in the 55 hurdles (8.64) and was third in the 55 (7.26). Cierra Caicedo was fifth in the 3,200 (11:21.41).
