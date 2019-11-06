The Western Albemarle boys and girls cross country teams both put on dominating performances en route to winning Region 3C championships on Wednesday at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds.
The Warrior boys swept the top six places to finish with a perfect score of 15. Fort Defiance was second with 115 points, followed by Spotswood, Waynesboro and Liberty Christian.
Jack Eliason led the way for WAHS, winning the individual regional title in 15:44.8. Teammate Stuart Terrill was second in 16:09.0, followed Joseph Taylor (16:17.6), Joe Hawkes (16:24.9), Will Bonner (16:25.3) and Kallen Thomas (16:35.6). Monticello’s Will Krehmeyer was seventh and Western’s Owen Shifflett was eighth.
The Western girls also put together a stellar effort, placing three runners in the top five and four in the top 10 to win the regional title comfortably over second place Liberty Christian.
Sterling Hull won the regional title for the Warriors, finishing in 19:26.8. Teammate Jenna Stutzman was fourth and Kate Ratcliffe was fifth. Charlottesville’s Penelope Tingley placed second in 19:34.4, while Fluvanna’s Emily Smeds was third in 19:35.4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.