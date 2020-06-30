With 19 state championships over the past three years in Class 3, Western Albemarle High School has been one of the most dominant athletic programs in the Virginia High School League.
The Warriors hope to continue that run of excellence at a new level when they make the jump to Class 4 for the 2021-22 school year.
The VHSL announced last week that Western Albemarle will move up a classification as part of its 2021-22 mid-cycle adjustment plan based on average daily membership numbers provided by each school as of March 31, 2020. The school’s enrollment (1,199) is over the five percent threshold of 1190 established by the league to remain in Class 3.
Western Athletic director Steve Heon was not surprised by the announcement.
“We have anticipated the move for a few years, so our coaches and athletes are mentally prepared to make the move to 4A,” Heon said.
Member schools are allowed to petition the VHSL’s Alignment Committee to stand pat for the remainder of the current four-year cycle. The deadline to submit an appeal is Aug. 12 and final decisions will be rendered by the VHSL Executive Committee in September when it unveils its final alignment plan for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school year.
Heon said that Western Albemarle will not appeal the move.
“Playing down is not an option,” he said. “I think most of our sports will remain competitive in 4A. The path to a state championship may be more challenging, but I believe our programs will remain capable.”
The Warriors are expected to compete in Region 4D in the new alignment, rekindling some old rivalries with schools in the Roanoke and Lynchburg areas, including Blacksburg, E.C. Glass, Jefferson Forest and William Byrd, when the VHSL used a three classification system. Louisa County and Orange County, the other Class 4 schools in the Jefferson District, compete in Region 4B.
“I’m not sure if there’s a major difference,” Heon said. “We have familiarity with a lot of the schools in 4A that we will compete against.”
Prior to the VHSL’s move to six classifications, Western Albemarle had sustained success in Group AA. During that stretch, the Warriors won 31 state titles, including six girls cross country state crowns and five boys tennis titles.
Daniel Bledsoe, who guided the Western Albemarle boys and girls swimming and diving programs to VHSL Class 3 state championships this past season, sees the move as challenge for the program.
“Western has had great success in athletics since the school’s inception,” he said. “This success has only been amplified since the VHSL moved to the six classification levels. The move up to 4A will challenge our team to maintain the same level of excellence, but I think we have the athletes, coaches and community to support this challenge.”
Warriors football coach Ed Redmond agreed.
“The challenge will be to stay focused on the day at hand, improve, prepare and compete, no matter the level,” Redmond said. “We will not change our approach. It will be the same as it has always been. Class 3 had some very good programs and certainly, so does Class 4.”
Western Albemarle will remain in the Jefferson District, so the regular season schedules won’t change that much, except for the return of Goochland to the district. Western Albemarle girls basketball coach Kris Wright said regardless of classification, once you get to postseason play, the competition level always rises.
“The postseason will look different, but the region is always challenging and you’re going to face better competition the further you advance,” Wright said. “That was certainly the case against strong programs outside our area, like Spotswood, Turner Ashby, Brookville and Lord Botetourt in Class 3. We’re looking forward to similarly strong teams at the Class 4 level if we’re fortunate enough to earn our way into those types of games."
The athletes also are excited.
“I think making the jump will definitely be a challenge, but also fun, because playing a new team can cause different emotions,” said rising sophomore Emmy Franklin, who plays basketball and lacrosse for the Warriors. “Playing a new team means you have to prepare a different way. Sometimes, this starts new rivalries, which make you more competitive. I look forward to the possibilities.”
Joey Burch, a rising junior football player and wrestler at Western Albemarle agreed.
“I’m really excited to move to 4A,” he said. “It’ll be cool to compete against new teams and travel to new schools. I think we will still be very competitive. Everyone at Western takes sports seriously and the upcoming classes are very talented. We also have great coaches at every sport that will help us stay strong.”
For Burch and the rest of the Western Albemarle student-athletes, the move to Class 4 is a welcomed challenge.
“It’s not like the rules are going to be any different, it’s just who we’re playing against,” he said. “The only bad thing, in my opinion, will not be competing against some of our district opponents in the postseason.”
