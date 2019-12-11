Lindy Bain has accomplished many things during his more than three decades in charge of Western Albemarle’s boys cross country program.
Under his guidance, the Warriors have captured six VHSL state championships, including the 2019 Class 3 title last month which completed a three-peat for his team.
Bain’s team garnered national acclaim last weekend after finishing fifth at the Nike Cross Nationals in Portland, Oregon to put a bow on one of the program’s most impressive seasons during his tenure.
“This team just kept getting better with each race at the end of the season,” Bain said. “They ran with more confidence each race. When we got to the National Championship, the pressure was off. The team knew we could finish with a big race and they pulled it off.”
Joe Hawkes, Jack Eliason, Stuart Terrill, Will Bonner, Joseph Taylor, Thomas Kallen and Owen Shifflett held their own against a stacked field of some of the nation’s top distance runners and became the first local team to compete at this prestigious event at the historic Glendoveer Golf Course in Portland.
Success has been commonplace for the Warriors, especially the talented group of seniors that set the tone and challenged one another on a daily basis.
The journey started back in August, when Western Albemarle kicked off the season with a standout performance at the Ragged Mountain Cup. Hawkes and Eliason set new individual records in their two-mile segments and the Warriors established a new standard in the team relay time to kick off the season.
They followed that up with a team title at the Fork Union Invitational before branching out to compete at the Great American Cross Country Festival in Cary, North Carolina. The Warriors finished sixth overall and posted the third best time among Southeast teams.
Bain said that performance served as a lightning rod for the rest of the season.
“We have known for a few years this could be a special group,” Bain said. “The Great American Cross Country Festival in early October was the race this season that confirmed getting to the National Championship was not just a pipe dream.”
After a third-place effort the following week at the Albemarle Invitational, Terrill said the team refocused their energy to close out the season strong.
“After we got third at the Albemarle Invitational, losing to Loudoun Valley and Albemarle, we were disappointed, but not discouraged,” Terrill said.
The Warriors turned in dominant performances at the Jefferson District and Region 3C meets to give themselves plenty of momentum heading into states.
“The district championship was a good way for us to bounce back," Terrill said. "After we went [1-6] and eighth place at regionals, we really realized how good our team was and it encouraged us going into states.”
Their performance at the VHSL Class 3 state championships was just as impressive. Western Albemarle posted a perfect score and Eliason claimed his first state individual title at Green Hill Park in Salem.
“After getting 15 points at states, we knew we had a chance to qualify for nationals, but it would be very hard,” Terrill said.
Two weeks later, the Warriors were selected to compete in the Nike Cross Nationals Southeastern Regionals. Bain’s group made the most of the opportunity, finishing second to become the first Central Virginia team to qualify for the NXN National Finals.
Bain said many predicted Loudoun Valley to finish in the top 3, and he felt his team had an opportunity to post a strong performance themselves.
“We went into the race just looking for a fun trip with the team,” Terrill said. “We knew we had already made our goal of qualifying for nationals and we really just wanted the experience. Our coach told us we had a shot to beat Loudoun Valley and place very high, which encouraged us. We came into the race as underdogs and just ran our race and it worked out.”
The motivation was simple. Bain encouraged his team to get off the line quickly so they didn’t get completely buried in a pack of runners in a very fast field. The team was in 14th at the one-mile mark and moved into a tie for fifth by the two-mile mark.
In the final portion of the race, Bain said the runners focused on passing a few more runners. They finished strong, pulling away for a clear fifth-place finish.
“They pretty much replicated what they have done in many races this season,” he said. “They liked the rolling hills and they were confident they could depend on each other to run tough in unpleasant conditions. I think they felt the nasty conditions favored them. Many times, all of the hype leading up to the race can take away from the race focus, but the guys were determined to compete well.”
Hawkes finished 41st overall with a time of 15:45.5 to lead the Warriors. Eliason, the 2019 VHSL Class 3 state individual champion, was 51st in 15:51 and Terrill (16:09) finished 84th to give Western Albemarle three runners in the top 100. Bonner (16:26.7) placed 113th (16:26.7), followed by Taylor (16:34.3), Kallen (16:36) and Shifflett (17:17).
For Terrill, the NXN marked the culmination of a phenomenal season.
“I’ll remember the friendships we made and all the fun times throughout the season,” Terrill said. “I’m super thankful for the great coaching staff we have and everyone on the team.”
Bain said the top-five finish doesn’t only belong to the runners on the team, but the entire community.
“This achievement did not happen in a vacuum,” Bain said. “The entire community helped the team pull this off. Parents, teammates, school personnel, the local medical community, local business, local meet directors and many more can feel proud that this community showed well on the national stage.”
The veteran cross country coach said this group will not soon be forgotten.
“This is, without a doubt, the best cross country team I have coached,” Bain said. “I will remember their determination, talent and how much fun they are to be around.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.