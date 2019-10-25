Everyone loves a good redemption story.
A month ago, the Western Albemarle football team lost its Jefferson District opener at Monticello in overtime when Carter Shifflett’s two-point conversion pass came up just short.
The senior quarterback turned the tables Friday night, throwing two touchdown passes and running for another to lead the Warriors to a 28-21 overtime victory over Albemarle on homecoming.
“This is everything I thought it would be and more,” Shifflett said. “I kind of don’t know what’s going on right now. Props to Albemarle, they played a heck of a game, but we battled.”
Western Albemarle (4-4) never led in regulation, but scored on the opening possession of the overtime as Austin Shifflett rumbled in from three yards out to give his team a 28-21 lead.
The Warriors’ defense came up big on Albemarle’s possession as Callaghan Smith sacked Patriots’ quarterback Jacob King on first down to put them behind the chains.
Ebenezer McCarthy rumbled seven years on second down to set up third and goal from the 6. King rolled to his left and tried to hit Aquon Smith in the left corner of the end zone. Smith looked to get his right foot down just inside the end line, but the official ruled him out of bounds.
On fourth down. King bootlegged to his right and tried to hit Smith in the corner, but Western Albemarle’s Breaker Mendenhall got his finger on the pass and the ball trickled through Sims’ hands to end the game.
“I don’t think I’ve ever felt my stomach move that way,” Shifflett said. “But hey, it worked out and we made the play. Breaker just makes plays.”
The game was a barn-burner from the very start as both teams took turns generating big plays.
Albemarle (2-6) opened the scoring with 1:13 left in the first quarter following a muffed snap from the Warriors.
Three plays later, McCarthy scored from 10 yards out to give the Patriots a 7-0 lead.
Western Albemarle answered on the ensuing possession, marching 60 yards on five plays to tie the game. Carter Shifflett capped the drive with a 13-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 7-7 with 11:13 in the first half.
Coach Brandon Isaiah’s team regained the lead just before halftime on another big play in the running game. McCarthy raced 39 yards for a first down deep in Western Albemarle territory. That set up King’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Torry Green in the right part of the end zone to give the Patriots a 14-7 lead with 31.1 seconds left in the half.
Western Albemarle had a chance to score just before halftime, but Davis Long’s field goal attempt was wide.
The second half belonged to Mendenhall. After dropping two potential touchdown passes in the first half, the senior receiver didn’t get down on himself and gave his team a lift.
On the first possession of the second half, Carter Shifflett found Mendenhall on a bubble screen and the senior raced 20 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 14-14.
Albemarle wouldn’t go away, however.
Following a fumble recovery at the Western 35. Mahki Robinson-Washington rumbled 34 yards before Mendenhall tackled him at the one-yard line.
The Albemarle senior suffered a lower-body injury on the play and didn’t return. The Patriots scored on the next play as King got behind his blockers and snuck it over the line to give his team a 21-14 lead with 30.2 seconds left in the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Shifflett put the Warriors on his back.
On fourth and 5 near midfield, Shifflett faked a punt and hit Joe Burch on a 17-yard completion to extend the drive. Three plays later, the Western Albemarle quarterback rolled to his left and lofted a ball into the end zone and Mendenhall outleaped the defender and came down in the end zone to tie the game at 21-21 with 9:07 left.
Shifflett said that last drive was a pit of redemption for himself and Mendenhall.
“We worked so hard for this,” Shifflett said. “We went through some hard times with those 2-8 years. He got hurt and broke his leg and worked so hard to get back. The thing about Breaker is that he never quits. A lot of people could’ve quit after those two balls. He was a little banged up at halftime too, but he came out and made play after play.”
Robinson-Washington had 117 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown to lead Albemarle. McCarthy added 79 yards on the ground.
King finished was 6-of-9 passing for 86 yards and a touchdown. Robert Jones had four catches for 56 yards.
For Western Albemarle, Carter Shifflett carried 22 times for 101 yards and a touchdown. He also was 6-for-10 passing with 101 yards and two scores. Mendenhall had four catches for 63 yards and two scores. Austin Shifflett carried 29 times for 173 yards and the game-winning touchdown.
The senior quarterback couldn’t be prouder of his team.
“We’ve been in this position before against Monticello and I didn’t make the play,” Shifflett said. “That stuck with me. We really came together. I’m so proud of this team.”
