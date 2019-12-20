The Western Albemarle girls basketball team's game plan likely didn’t account for an early scoring drought and a 14-point deficit midway through the second period, but the Warriors had a response for just that type of situation on Friday night against Monticello.
After a free throw by the Sydney Sherman to start the game for the visitors, Monticello took a commanding lead as the completion of the first half neared. The Mustangs were not able to hang on, however, as Western began to find its offensive groove. The Warriors eventually took the lead in the second half, avoiding a close call while going on to defeat the Mustangs, 40-37.
Katelyn Williams and Zhynia Johnson each scored in the first period for the Mustangs to help MHS take the early lead, and a pair of 3-pointers from sophomore Cedasia Yates in the second quarter extended Monticello’s lead to 15-1.
A jump shot by Sherman with just over four minutes remaining in the opening half ended Western's offensive rut and sparked a 10-point run for the Warriors. The senior scored seven points during the stretch, but Monticello responded with back-to-back 3-pointers from Sariyah Hughes.
Emma Herring pulled Western to within 21-14 at intermission with a long-distance 3-pointer in the last minute of the half.
“We shuffled personnel a little bit and Sydney came back in with two fouls, we decided we couldn’t wait any longer,” Warriors coach Kris Wright said of the momentum shift. “She’s a senior with three years on varsity, so we knew she wouldn’t get the third one and we got a little more assertive with our decisions.”
Following the break, the Warriors continued to surge offensively primarily by creating shots with their passing game. Sherman connected on another 3-pointer after receiving a pass from Madison Shearer. On the next possession, Sherman pulled down an offensive rebound and kicked out to Herring, who connected on Western's fourth 3-pointer in the game.
Caitlyn Driver tied the contest with 1:40 remaining in the third on an assist from Herring. Driver scored again for her team the next time down the court in the post to give the Warriors the lead for good.
“Caitlyn and Sydney are our two senior captains and on their third year of varsity," Wright said. "They’ve been a part of a whole lot of wins with us, so we start there and work out from it. We want to make sure we get those touches, because they are our two most experienced players.”
With the Warriors in foul trouble, Monticello found opportunities at the free-throw line, but was unable to retake control, going 8-of-13 down the stretch while Western continued to add points.
“In the beginning, a lot of our buckets were transition buckets,” Monticello coach Juwuhn Smith said. “We’re really good at transition buckets and something we’ve been working on is scoring within the half-court setting. It’s getting open, working and actually getting points without getting transition buckets and we struggled with that tonight.”
Sherman finished with a game-high 16 points, while Herring had 10 and Driver finished with nine for the Warriors.
Hughes had 14 points for Monticello but left the game with an injury to her knee in the final minute.
Both teams will see the hardwood again in the upcoming Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic, which begins on Friday.
