A strong showing down the stretch in the fourth quarter wasn’t enough for the Western Albemarle girls basketball team to dig out of the hole the Warriors found themselves in against Harrisonburg on Thursday night.
The Blue Streaks were aggressive on both sides of the floor in the opening half and had built a double-digit lead by the end of the second quarter. Sophomore Mariah Cain scored six of her team’s first eight points and Kai Blosser and Ellie Muncy took over as the offensive leaders in the second quarter as the Warriors defense began to focus on Cain after the quick start.
Despite the efforts of Western’s defense, Cain managed to score a game-high 19 points to lead Harrisonburg to a 45-34 win over the Warriors.
“The last couple of weeks we’ve been stressing that we got to box out a lot more, got to bang more, got to be more aggressive,” Blue Streaks coach Durmount Perry said. “I think we executed that well in the first half.”
A layup by Cain as the buzzer sounded at the end of the first quarter gave the Blue Streaks their first lead of the night.
Blosser scored the first two baskets of the second quarter, both on assists from teammate Jaiden Lemon, to spark a 9-3 run that gave the Blue Streaks some breathing room as the end of the first half approached.
“She’s been working, we just want her to be more consistent,” Perry said of Cain. “She got her teammates involved tonight and she made her free throws which were big for us.”
Following the halftime break, Western appeared a bit more at ease on offense after struggling in the first half.
But the Warriors’ defense had difficulty containing the Blue Streaks’ offense, which had a response each time the Warriors scored.
In the fourth quarter, Harrisonburg extended its lead to 17, but then the tide shifted dramatically. The Warriors went on a 10-2 run to close the margin. Jorun Lucas led the spark with her tenacious defensive play, which led to transition opportunities that Western was able to convert into points.
“We were a little unsure early and then when we did get good opportunities early, we weren’t real physically sound doing it,” Western coach Kris Wright said. “That improved once we had to get urgent because we were down by so much.”
The positive sequence wasn’t enough for the Warriors to erase the deficit, but the team will have a chance to wipe out the memory of the outing quickly as they host Maggie Walker on Friday.
“It’s always good when you can immediately play again and try to see if you can be different,” Wright said. “This group is still striving for consistency, how consistent can they be quarter to quarter, game to game, night to night.”
