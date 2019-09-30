The Western Albemarle golf team successfully defended its Jefferson District title Monday afternoon with a dominating performance at Meadowcreek Golf Club.
The Warriors had four golfers post rounds of 79 or better as Coach Darren Maynard’s team edged Albemarle by 15 strokes to secure the team title with a round of 306.
“It’s pretty sweet,” Maynard said. “These guys worked hard for it and I’m very happy for them.”
Luke Vance, the team’s No. 2 golfer, posted a round of 74 to lead the Warriors. But it was the play of three underclassmen at the bottom of the lineup that really stood out.
Jack Crombie carded a 76 at the No. 5 spot for Western Albemarle. Ben Winslow added a 79, including a 39 on the front 9, at the No. 6 position.
Brian O’Dea, the team’s top golfer all-season, finished with an 80 and teammate John Bond added an 83 at the No. 4 spot.
Maynard said this is one of the more balanced teams he’s had at Western.
“That’s been our big key this year is that we’re really deep,” Maynard said. “Even making the lineup every day is really hard for us. We leave people out that are pretty good golfers. Brian shoots an 80 today, which isn’t bad and we don’t even use his score. Our [number] 5’s and 6’s has helped us all year.”
Monday’s outing was no different.
“I thought Sam Stoke came in with a good round and of course Luke Vance with a 74 is awesome,” Maynard said. “Our 5’s and 6’s are two freshmen and they came in with 70s for and that’s pretty good. Ben Winslow and Jack Crombie also had big rounds for a freshman.”
Albemarle finished second with a round of 321, led by Vivian Hui. The freshman standout carded a team-best 75 for the Patriots. Mia Liang turned in a round of 80 and Robert Brozey finished with an 82. Aaron Farmer shot an 84 to factor in the scoring. Jack Kelly (87) and Adam Turner (90) also represented the Patriots.
Orange County (332) finished third overall and were led by a 77 from Luke Jarrell. Fluvanna County (343) was fourth, just ahead of Charlottesville (349) to secure a Region 3C team berth. Louisa County (364) finished sixth, one stroke ahead of Monticello (365).
Individually, Zane Moore shot a 2-under-par 69 to post the low round of the tournament. The Louisa County junior carded a 3-under-par 33 on the Back 9, including a beautiful chip-in on No. 17. He finished with four birdies and two bogeys on the day.
“I started out pretty well,” Moore said. “I had a lot of pars and birdies and chipped the ball very well. The driver got me in position to score.”
Moore’s round earned him a share of Jefferson District Player of the Year honors with Charlottesville’s Preston Burton. Despite bogeying five of the first six holes, the freshman finished strong with a 35 on the back 9 to finish with a round of 74.
Burton was happy to share the honor with Moore.
“It feels great,” Burton said. “I struggled the first few holes today, but I bounced back and I was really proud of myself for doing that.”
