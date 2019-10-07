The Western Albemarle golf team won the Region 3C golf championship on Monday at Ironwood Golf Club in Staunton.
Brian O’Dea and Luke Vance both rounds in the mid-70s as the Warriors (311) edged Wilson Memorial (314) by three strokes for the regional title.
O’Dea shot a 2-over-par 73 to lead the Warriors. Vance finished one stroke back with a 74, followed by John Bond (82), Sam Stoke (82), Jack Crombie (84) and Ben Winslow.
Rustburg (320) finished third overall, followed by Rockbridge (323), Turner Ashby (348) Fluvanna County (349) and Liberty Christian Academy (363).
Killian Donnelly shot a 1-under-par 70 to lead the Flucos. Jarred Williams posted a score of 83, followed by Cameron Marshall (97), Maggie Wentz (99), Caleb Vickers (99) and Tyler Haynes (100).
Individually, Charlottesville’s Preston Burton carded a 76 overall and Monticello’s Braden Swartout finished with a 90.
The top two teams and top 15 golfers from non-qualifying teams advance to next week’s Class 3 state tournament at Williamsburg National Golf Club.
Louisa’s Moore places third
Zane Moore qualified for next week’s Class 4 state tournament with a strong performance at the Region 4B championship tournament on Monday at Mattaponi Springs Golf Club in Ruther Glen.
Moore posted a round of 73 to lead the Lions. He will represent Louisa County during next Monday’s Class 4 state tournament at Williamsburg National Golf Club.
