Mother Nature has wreaked havoc on the Western Albemarle boys basketball team’s practice schedule this week. The Warriors missed several days of practice because Albemarle County School division closed for snow.
Despite the lack of preparation time, Coach Darren Maynard’s team didn’t miss a beat Thursday night during an impressive 65-62 road victory over Charlottesville.
Tommy Mangrum scored 15 of his game-high 25 points in the third quarter as Western Albemarle (10-1, 4-0 Jefferson District) handed Charlottesville (9-1, 3-1) its first loss of the season.
“I’m so proud of them for this game,” Maynard said. “We were sort of dealt a band hand with the county not letting us practice the last couple of days and having to come over here and play this game, but I’m pretty proud of my guys for standing up to it and getting it done.”
Charlottesville fed off the energy from its home crowd early on as Christian Stewart scored four points to give the Black Knights a 10-5 lead midway through the quarter. Riley Prichard capped an 8-3 run for Western with a corner 3-pointer to tie the game at 13-13 before CHS closed the quarter with an 8-0 run, including a Zymir Faulkner step-back 3-pointer to build a 21-13 lead after one.
The Warriors regrouped in the second quarter and opened the period on a 13-6 run and took their first lead of the game, 30-27, on a 3-pointer from Luca Tesoriere from the top of the key with 2:04 left in the half.
“Luca Tesoriere hit a big shot for us and Isaac Sumpter has been playing really well for us,” Maynard said. “We’ve added some depth as we go. We’re pretty balanced and pretty deep.”
Not to be outdone, Charlottesville answered just before halftime as Nasir Lindsay grabbed a loose ball in the lane and sank a shot at the buzzer to tie the game at 31-31.
The third quarter belonged to Mangrum. The 6-foot-4 senior forward scored 15 points, including a trey with 23 seconds left to give Western Albemarle a 49-46 lead with one quarter to play.
“We liked some matchups inside, so we were able to run some sets to get him the ball,” Maynard said. “Then he popped out there and was able to hit a couple of 3’s. He’s pretty versatile. He’s a tough guard for anybody.”
Mangrum admitted he wanted to the ball in his hands in the second half.
“I think coming out of the halftime, I really wanted to leave my mark on this game,” Mangrum said. “I know that I’m a senior, so every game is my last one, so I wanted to come out here and play my hardest and leave everything on the floor and get a win.”
Charlottesville wouldn’t go away quietly, however.
Isaiah Washington opened the final frame with seven points, including a tough layup inside, to give the Black Knights a 53-51 lead with 6:02 left.
Following a timeout, Western Albemarle responded with a 12-0 run over the next four minutes to pull away. Mangrum scored five points during the run and Andrew Shifflett added another trey as Western built a 63-53 lead with 1:20 left.
“We played super aggressive during that one stretch where we pulled out to a lead,” Maynard said. “A couple of those shots were the ‘No, No, oh, good shot’ kind of thing, but we were aggressive.”
The Black Knights made a late push in the final minute, but it wasn’t enough as Western Albemarle moved into a tie with Louisa County atop to Jefferson District standings.
“We knew they were undefeated and we wanted to come in and show what we had,” Mangrum said. “I think as a group, it was a great team effort and I think this will help [Friday] when we play Louisa. This is a great team win. They’re a very, very talented team and a great coach. It was a good game.”
Washington paced Charlottesville with 14 points. Faulkner finished with 13 points and Stewart added nine. Khishon Gray tallied eight in the loss.
Prichard and Shifflett finished with nine points apiece for the Warriors. Sumpter added eight more off the bench as Western Albemarle extended its winning streak to three straight against Charlottesville.
The Warriors will look to seize sole possession of the top spot in the district standings Friday when they travel to Louisa County to take on the reigning Jefferson District champions. Maynard understands the task in front of his team, but is ready to accept the challenge that lays ahead in Mineral.
“It would be amazing if we could do both of them,” he said. “To go to your two chief rivals that are both undefeated in the district on back-to-back nights away is tough, but at least we got the first half.”
